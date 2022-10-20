Parler Share
Harrowing Moment: Mob of Youths Beat and Throw Woman From D.C. Bus, Driver Didn't Even Stop

 By Trevor Schakohl  October 20, 2022 at 8:56am
A group of youths allegedly assaulted a woman on a Washington, D.C., bus Monday in an incident partially caught on camera, with the bus driver failing to contact authorities to defend her.

Kyla Thurston told the WTTG she gave her seat on the bus to a woman with children and told a group of youths to cease inappropriate language before objects were thrown and the group hit and kicked her.

Thurston claimed the bus driver kept the bus moving despite her repeated loud pleas for it to stop.

“He didn’t alert local authorities or anything to my defense,” she said of the driver, WTTG reported.

The youths ultimately shoved Thurston off the bus when it finally came to a halt at an assigned stop, she recalled.

Aggravated assaults in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority system rose by about 25.6 percent by September compared to the same period in 2021, while simple assaults increased by roughly 31.5 percent, Metro Transit Police data shows.

Is crime out of control in this country?

Buses saw a more than 20 percent overall reported crime spike.

WMATA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Conversation