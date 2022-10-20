Harrowing Moment: Mob of Youths Beat and Throw Woman From D.C. Bus, Driver Didn't Even Stop

A group of youths allegedly assaulted a woman on a Washington, D.C., bus Monday in an incident partially caught on camera, with the bus driver failing to contact authorities to defend her.

Kyla Thurston told the WTTG she gave her seat on the bus to a woman with children and told a group of youths to cease inappropriate language before objects were thrown and the group hit and kicked her.

Thurston claimed the bus driver kept the bus moving despite her repeated loud pleas for it to stop.

“He didn’t alert local authorities or anything to my defense,” she said of the driver, WTTG reported.

#NOW @fox5dc immediately reached-out to @wmata after seeing a VID that appears to show a woman violently shoved-off of a W4 bus by a group of teens & possible adults. The woman who recorded cried through our interview saying something needs to be done. pic.twitter.com/jILPy0Y9DF — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 18, 2022

The youths ultimately shoved Thurston off the bus when it finally came to a halt at an assigned stop, she recalled.

Aggravated assaults in the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority system rose by about 25.6 percent by September compared to the same period in 2021, while simple assaults increased by roughly 31.5 percent, Metro Transit Police data shows.

Buses saw a more than 20 percent overall reported crime spike.

WMATA did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

