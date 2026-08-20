Harry and Meghan Abandoning US, Returning to Britain as Eye-Watering Monthly Cost of Their CA Mansion Is Revealed

The Hollywood saga in which Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex succeed happily ever after while trashing the Royal Family has since developed a major plot twist.

The couple, amid sagging reception to their professional projects, will move back to Britain this month, according to The Telegraph.

The couple will live in a private, non-royal residence the report said was “thought to be outside London.”

Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, have already been enrolled in the school they will start next month.

King Charles III was told of the move on Sunday.

Speaking of King Charles, the Daily Mail noted that “It is understood that while he ‘welcomes’ the chance to see Harry and his family in a private and personal capacity, the King is clear that there will be ‘no alteration’ to the Duke and Duchess’s role and status as private individuals and non-working members of the Royal Family in keeping with their ‘clearly expressed wishes and agreement over past years.’”

The Telegraph noted that Harry has insisted in the past upon security protection. There was no announcement that any extra security will be provided by the government.

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The couple will hang onto their homes in Montecito, California, and Portugal, with the move to Britain not being called permanent, but for an extended period.

However, a report in the New York Post said the Montecito mansion may be unloaded.

The report noted mortgage and taxes cost the couple $600,000 per year and quoted its source as saying there “have been rumblings” the property will be sold.

Jason Streatfeild, a broker who covers the area, said huge deals are not always publicly listed.

“Many times properties like this will trade off market with an NDA signed and all of the terms sealed until the property records at the county,” Streatfeild said.

“It’s very possible that they would be listing it, but I have a strong feeling that it’s already being discussed and shown.”

The report said the property, which sold for $14.65 million in June 2020, requires about $40,000 a month for the mortgage with annual property taxes estimates at nearly $150,000.

The move comes after the latest flop for the couple.

Over the weekend, the couple’s Archewell Productions released “Cookie Queens,” a documentary about the trials and tribulations of four Girl Scouts selling cookies, according to the New York Post.

“Cookie Queens” earned approximately $354,000 from 446 theaters, according to reported box-office figures. That was nowhere near as much as “CatVideoFest 2026” — a compilation of popular internet cat videos. The cat flick earned about $569,000 on 255 screens.

“The extremely underwhelming box office is a clear indication that, yet again, unless they are bashing the royals and sharing inside stories, secrets and betraying the privacy of the family, there isn’t much they have that is at all in demand nor popular,” Hilary Fordwich, an expert on the British royal family, said.

“Meghan certainly doesn’t have the commercial pull she has so desired.”

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said before the move that the couple no longer generated the attention they craved.

“Harry and Meghan are a fascinating case study in the difference between attention and commercial influence,” Schofield said. “Infamy can be extremely valuable to newspapers, television shows and social media platforms because people will click, argue and engage. Monetizing that attention yourself is a completely different challenge.”

“When Harry and Meghan first arrived in California, they were the story,” she said. “Hollywood was essentially buying access to two people who had just walked away from the Royal Family, and the curiosity surrounding them was enormous.”

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