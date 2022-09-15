After agreeing to abandon their “His Royal Highness” and “Her Royal Highness” titles when they moved to California, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly are angry that their children will not get those titles, either.

The U.K.’s Sun reported Thursday that King Charles III has agreed to anoint 3-year-old Archie and 1-year-old Lilibet as prince and princess, respectively, “in the near future.”

However, they will not be allowed to use HRH titles.

A source close to the family told the Sun that Harry and Meghan were concerned they would not have enough security when they gave up their HRH titles and abandoned the royal family.

As such, they have badgered the new king to ensure their children would be secured, according to the report.

“Harry and Meghan were worried about the security issue, and being prince and princess brings them the right to have certain levels of royal security,” the source said. “There have been a lot of talks over the past week.”

In fact, the source said Harry and Meghan began demanding their children get the prince and princess titles soon after Queen Elizabeth II died last week.

“They have been insistent that Archie and Lilibet are prince and princess,” the source said, according to the Sun. “They have been relentless since the queen died. But they have been left furious that Archie and Lilibet cannot take the title HRH.”

The insider explained Archie and Lilibet would not be working members of the royal family, which meant they do not have the right to the HRH titles. Charles seemingly agreed to still anoint them prince and princess as a sort of compromise.

Should Harry and Meghan's family be granted back their royal status and titles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 7% (217 Votes) No: 93% (3073 Votes)

Meghan, whose father is white and mother is black, previously suggested the royal family did not want to make Archie a prince upon his birth in May 2019 because of racism.

During Harry and Meghan’s much-talked-about interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, Winfrey asked Meghan whether she believed skin color played a role in the family’s hesitation to make Archie a prince.

“They didn’t want him to be a prince …. which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn’t going to receive security,” Meghan said.

She said the family had, “in tandem, the conversation of, ‘He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title,’ and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”







Following the accusations, a source close to the royal family told Us Weekly that the family maintained the decision had “nothing to do with race.”

“Under royal protocol established by King George V, only those in the direct line of succession to the throne get the titles [of] prince or princess,” the source said.

No matter what the reasoning was for the hesitation over giving Archie the title of prince, royal expert Phil Dampier told the U.K.’s Daily Mail that Harry and Meghan certainly lost the right for their children to have HRH titles when they abandoned the royal family in 2020.

“Letting Archie and Lilibet become a prince and princess but not have HRH titles would be a classic compromise,” Dampier said. “The same thing happened to Diana and Fergie after they were divorced from Charles and Andrew. And of course Sarah Ferguson is still the Duchess of York today.”

“Harry and Meghan should be pleased as using ‘prince’ or ‘princess’ sounds good in the States,” he said. “But even though their children are still high up in the line of succession, they will not be working royals so it’s quite right they shouldn’t have titles.”

Dampier said Harry and Meghan are still treated more kindly by the royal family than many believe they should be.

“Lots of people think Harry and Meghan themselves should lose their titles, so I think they should just accept this compromise and be grateful as it could be a lot worse for them and their children,” he said.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.