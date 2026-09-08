Harry and Meghan Issue 'Surprised' Response to King's Harsh Proclamation

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have let the world know that they are miffed over a letter from King Charles that said they are not to be treated as working members of the royal family.

“We were a little surprised not to have been told about this in advance,” a representative of the couple said, according to the Daily Mail.

As noted by NBC News , the letter, released publicly on Monday, reminded everyone that just because the king’s son and his wife have returned to England does not mean that they have returned to the royal fold.

Royal commentator Jennie Bond called the king’s letter a “royal slapdown,” according to Sky News.

“It also very pointedly in the letter… emphasized you’re not to use your Her Royal Highness or His Royal Highness — the HRH, you know — not even in a sneaky little Instagram post,” she said

“All in all, I thought the letter was pretty ‘ouch’ from [Harry’s] dad, formally stating the position,” she said.

Bond said the king and his advisers “felt that they were being almost bounced into accepting the Sussexes’ return on Harry and Meghan’s conditions.” One of those conditions has been Harry’s emphasis that the government must provide security for his family, which it has said it will not do.

The couple’s response “signals further bad blood,” she said.

Royal author Robert Jobson told the Daily Mail the letter was a response to the couple planning activities usually done by members of the royal family.

“It has only been a couple of weeks since the Duke and Duchess returned to Britain but already there were reports of Meghan planning to do charity work and Harry taking on military commitments — as pseudo royals. It seemed a kind of mission creep,” he said.

“In the light of this, it was felt that it was important for the King to clarify that nothing has changed with regard to the Duke and Duchess and that — at their own elective choice — they became and remain private individuals and not working royals,” he said.

“Perhaps predictably there was an immediate response from the couple. But don’t expect to see anything similar coming from the palace,” he said.

“The King has no intention of being drawn into responding further. He very pointedly made this clarification via the Lord Chamberlain to relevant individuals and bodies rather than in the form of a briefing to the media.

“The very last thing he will be minded to do in the light of their briefing a reaction to the media is to respond in kind. So there won’t be any war of words, if you will,” he said. “The King has made his position clear and will now draw a line under it.”

The letter, according to People, said the couple’s status has not changed.

“Following the decision by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relocate to the UK, we have received a number of requests for Guidance. To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared.

“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected,” the letter said.

“It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests,” the letter said.

The letter said the palace was not discussing the couple’s security.

“Any specific questions from official and State organisations about the courtesies which should be extended to the Duke and Duchess, and particularly where recourse to public funds may be required, should be directed to Buckingham Palace,” it said. “Any operational security issues should continue to be directed to the relevant Police authorities.”

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