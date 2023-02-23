Harry and Meghan Now More Unpopular Than Epstein-Linked Prince Andrew as They Hit All-Time Low: Poll

America’s royal pains, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, have a lower net approval rating than accused rapist Prince Andrew, a new poll found.

The overbearing couple, whose empty calls for privacy have grown so unbelievable they were featured in an episode of “South Park” last week, have seen their popularity crater in a matter of months to a historic low.

Newsweek hired the marketing research company Redfield & Wilton to look into the matter.

The results were clear: Americans have, for the most part, had it with Harry and Meghan.

“Harry’s popularity in the U.S. has sunk 48 points since December and Meghan’s 40 points giving them net approval ratings of -10 for the duke and -17 for the duchess,” Newsweek noted.

The poll found that 32 percent of those surveyed had a positive opinion of Harry while only 27 percent had a positive feeling about Meghan. Andrew was viewed positively by 26 percent of Americans polled.

Andrew was viewed positively by a lower percentage of the poll’s respondents, but he beat both Harry in Meghan with a higher net approval rating.

Forty-two percent of those polled viewed Harry in a negative light, 44 percent are put off by Meghan and only 28 percent said they felt the same about Andrew.

The remainder of those polled did not care about any of the three, one way or another and Newsweek did not make the poll’s methodology available.

In any event, the net approval rating for each stands as follows:

Harry: -10

Meghan: -17

Andrew: -2

Hollywood has attempted to force the royal couple on the country since before Meghan accused Harry’s family of holding some sort of racial animus toward the couple’s mix-raced son Archie.

While claiming they wanted quiet lives as private citizens, the pair proceeded to launch a podcast, star in a Netflix special and bombard us on TV.

Both have made their rounds on television. Harry recently did so as he attempted to hawk his book “Spare,” which is essentially a diary that documents his grievances about living a life of privilege.

Somehow both Harry and Meghan are less popular than Andrew, who if accusations against are true, is a monster.

Before his royal titles were stripped from him over allegations of sexual assault, Andrew paid Virginia Giuffre an undisclosed sum of money after she accused him of having sex with her while she was a teen in 2001, CNN reported.

The alleged assault was allegedly set up by Andrew’s former pals — Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

In spite of being, by numerous accounts, a reprobate of the highest order, Andrew has a higher net favorability rating than his nephew and niece.

The polling most certainly isn’t telling us an alleged predator is viewed more favorably than two people who are starved for attention.

In all reality, this poll tells us Harry and Meghan have made themselves so visible they are front-of-mind for more Americans than their creepy uncle.

If the couple’s true intentions were to become invisible, they failed miserably.

