Harry and Meghan Scramble After Queen's Death, Desperate to Edit Project Before Anyone Sees It

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are scrambling to make some final edits to their soon-to-be-released Netflix docuseries.

The two have been mired in controversy since stepping down from their royal duties in 2020. A year later, the pair aired out their grievances with the royal family during a two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Following the couple’s exit from their royal duties, Harry and Meghan signed a massive multi-year deal with Netflix to produce a number of films, series and even children’s content for the streamer.

Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Sept. 8 prompted the couple to revisit an “at-home” style docuseries they had been working on as part of the Netflix deal, insiders told Page Six.

Reportedly, Harry and Meghan wish to “take out or downplay” comments made in the series regarding King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William.

Of note, the couple’s children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have yet to receive the titles of prince and princess. According to Page Six, Charles is waiting to award the children titles until after he has seen the couple’s upcoming entertainment projects.

“A lot of conversations are happening. I hear that Harry and Meghan want the series to be held until next year, they want to stall,” one insider said of the series, which was originally set to debut in December following the fifth season of “The Crown,” a popular show depicting the history of the royal family.

“I wonder if the show could even be dead in the water at this point, do Harry and Meghan just want to shelve this thing?”

Another insider, reportedly “highly placed” at Netflix, revealed that Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is under pressure to ensure the series debuts on the initially set December date.

“Netflix has been keen to have the show ready to stream for December. There’s a lot of pressure on (Netflix CEO) Ted Sarandos, who has the relationship with Harry and Meghan, to get this show finished,” the insider told Page Six.

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with the rest of the royal family remains strained, even after the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

When the two returned for Elizabeth’s funeral, Harry was not allowed to wear a military uniform or salute the queen along with his fellow royals.

In addition, they were forced to sit behind the rest of the family during the funeral.

Perhaps the most uncomfortable moment for Meghan came when the Duchess was forced to share a car with Sophie, Countess of Wessex, during the procession of the queen’s coffin.

Meghan was reportedly left “shaken” by the encounter, according to Fox News.

Reporting for Fox News, royal expert Neil Sean revealed that Sophie had taken particular offense to comments made by Meghan during the 2021 interview with Oprah.

“Meghan was welcomed with open arms by the monarch, who broke so many rules to make Markle feel special and welcome. And, of course, Meghan was able to use this material in the infamous interviews across all levels of media to explain how unwelcoming the family appeared to be, from no one offering her style or royal tips to even the words of ‘God Save the Queen,'” Sean wrote.

