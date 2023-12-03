The notorious royal couple Prince Harry and Meghan may have finally bitten off more than they can chew.

U.K.’s Daily Mail reports that a member of the British House of Commons, Conservative MP Bob Seely, has put forward legislation stripping the couple of their titles as the “Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”

According to the Mail, the MP “wants to adapt laws originally passed in the First World War to deny enemy German nobles their British titles.”

As such, his proposed legislation “would force the Commons to consider turning Harry and Meghan into plain Mr and Mrs Sussex at a time when the couple are under mounting pressure to break their silence over incendiary claims made by author Omid Scobie.”

The latest move by Seely comes after the couple has stoked another race row concerning comments made in the Dutch translation of the latest royal book “Endgame.”

The book alleged King Charles III and the Princess of Wales, Kate, made comments about the possible skin color of the couple’s firstborn son Archie.

BOB SEELY MP: Who really believes Harry and Meghan aren’t behind Scobie’s race claims? We need to strip the Sussexes of their Royal titles https://t.co/w0IyzssX8z pic.twitter.com/APUxm1DIGs — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) December 3, 2023

Seely will argue that the couple have attempted to weaponize racism to smear the royal family in a “possibly insidious” manner.

Should parliament strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 91% (1127 Votes) No: 9% (113 Votes)

“Of all the damaging insults to throw, ‘racism’ is the most poisonously insidious, guaranteed to leave a whiff of stigma and impossible to prove when false,” Seely wrote in an article for the Mail on Sunday. The couple previously sued for publishing private letters between Meghan and her father.

“My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the Royal Family of their titles,” he explained.

“My aim is simple: if someone doesn’t want to be Royal, that is a decision we respect — but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation’s life.”

Seely’s proposed legislation is officially named “a Bill to amend [the Act] to deprive in certain circumstances Princes of their British Dignities and Titles.”

It cites a 1917 Act passed by parliament in the First World War to empower the Privy Council to take actions against British nobles suspected of providing assistance to the enemy.

Seely must not wait to see whether the House of Commons, or the upper chamber known as the House of Lords, table an opposition motion within a 40-day deadline.

If they fail to do so, the recommendation will be passed on to the king and the pair will permanently lose their titles, which they hold on to despite leaving the country and giving up all their royal duties and responsibilities.

“The sooner the Duke and Duchess become just Mr and Mrs Sussex, the better for us all,” he added.

Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

