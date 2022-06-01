Harvard Grad Goes Viral for Video Walking Out of Merrick Garland Graduation Speech

Graduating college is a huge accomplishment, and a graduation ceremony is supposed to be a time to celebrate this achievement. Unfortunately, many woke colleges have turned it into a time for Democratic politicians to grandstand in front of young adults.

One Harvard graduate had enough of this charade, and she made her feelings very clear over the weekend.

Emma Heussner, a recent Harvard graduate and social media director for the Daily Caller, shared a video on Twitter of herself in her cap and gown on Sunday.

Heussner said she had “just walked out of harvard’s graduation because I didn’t want to listen to merrick garland talk about himself for 30 minutes.”

just walked out of harvard’s graduation because I didn’t want to listen to merrick garland talk about himself for 30 minutes pic.twitter.com/av26ok3mCb — Emma Heussner (@emmaheussner) May 29, 2022

Garland is the current Attorney General of the United States and a notorious leftist. Heussner told the Daily Caller she heard a bit of the speech while she was walking out, and it confirmed she had made the right decision for herself.

“Even overhearing his speech as I walked out, it was pretty rich to hear about how ‘awful’ our country is and what we as graduates should do about it, given that he’s the one in an incredible position of power … who gets immediate results from the decisions he makes,” Heussner said.

Garland was addressing the Harvard classes of 2020 and 2021, Daily Caller reported. His speech reportedly centered around the January 6, 2020, Capitol incursion and election integrity laws.

In an opinion article for The Washington Post, left-wing hack Jennifer Rubin said Garland cited a “dramatic increase in legislative efforts that make it harder for millions of eligible voters to vote and to elect representatives of their own choice” as a threat to democracy.

At the same time, she criticized Garland for not being political enough.

“Garland’s fuzzy talk disguises the culprits behind the intense campaign, well underway, to suppress and subvert American elections,” Rubin wrote.

“One would never know listening to him that there is one party to blame — the Republicans — or that there has yet to be a single instance in which a Democratic legislature or Democratic governor has pursued such tactics.”

It is unclear exactly which laws Garland and Rubin were referring to, but Democrats have spent the last two years blatantly lying about election integrity laws.

For example, leftists repeatedly characterized the Election Integrity Act in Georgia as an attempt to suppress legal votes. This was a lie.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the new law required absentee voters to submit either a driver’s license number or other form of ID, set a deadline of 11 days before an election to request an absentee ballot and disqualified ballots cast in the wrong precinct.

It also expanded early voting by mandating voting hours on two Saturdays across the state leading up to elections. All of these provisions were clearly designed to crack down on illegal votes while ensuring legal votes could still be cast with relative ease.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice sued Georgia over the law, and Garland himself said it violated Americans’ civil rights.

Yet according to the New York Post, over 850,000 ballots were cast early for the 2022 Georgia primaries in May. This represented a 212% increase from the 2020 presidential primary with the new law in place, debunking Biden’s claim that the law was “Jim Crow in the 21st century.”

It is not surprising, then, that Heussner had no interest in listening to Garland repeat the same liberal lies that had been debunked time and time again.

Heussner has become somewhat of an internet sensation with the video. According to the Daily Caller, her follower count jumped from about 1,600 to over 11,000 as of Wednesday, and many social media users expressed support for her in the comments.

Plenty of leftists criticized the video, but Heussner told the Daily Caller she did not let the critical responses get to her.

“The amount of support in the replies has been very warm, and I was shocked by how many people congratulated me and were proud of my decision,” she said.

“It’s also been funny to watch leftists lose their minds and hurl insults at me for walking out. It’s entertaining to see how easily upset some people are by the actions of others.”

