Harvard Moves To Dismiss Single-Gender Social Group Punishment

Harvard University announced Friday that it would move to dismiss complaints about a rule that punishes students in single-gender clubs from holding leadership positions on sports teams and campus groups.

The single-gender policy, announced May 6, 2016, would give a certain set of extracurricular opportunities “to students whose decisions reflect the University’s aspirations for inclusivity,” Harvard said in its dismissal filings, obtained by The Daily Caller News Foundation over email. T

he rule went into effect for students entering the school in the Fall 2017 semester.

Delta Gamma Fraternity Management Corporation, Alpha Phi, and Cambridge’s Alpha Phi chapter sued Harvard at the state level while Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority, Sigma Chi fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter in Cambridge and three Harvard male students were plaintiffs in the federal suit.

The lawsuits were filed on Dec. 3, 2018, according to a press statement from the North American Interfraternity Conference.

TRENDING: Meghan McCain Unloads on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner Over Her Father’s Funeral

The state-level lawsuit focused on “right to free association and equal treatment based on sex” and the federal suit questioned the policy’s commitment to “freedom from sex discrimination,” The Boston Globe reported.

Harvard said in its federal filing on Friday that the rule did not discriminate against male or female students, students were not punished by the policy and the rule was not breaking any laws.

“Any student who preferred a campus with a different organizational structure, in which single-gender social organizations are more fully integrated into the campus life, has always had complete freedom to select a college or university offering those opportunities,” Harvard said in the federal filing.

The state memo, which has yet to be filed, said the policy does not hinder students’ freedom of association and the plaintiffs failed to give an instance of threat, intimidation, or coercion due to the ruling.

Do you agree with Harvard's policy? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

Harvard College spokesperson Rachael Dane said in a press statement obtained by TheDCNF that Harvard has not had a Greek life system for more than 100 years.

“Harvard should not have to change its commitment to non-discrimination and educational philosophy for outside organizations that are not aligned with our long-standing mission,” Dane said.

The sanctions against students in single-gender organizations prevent them from receiving endorsements for the Rhodes Scholarship, which is the “oldest and most celebrated international fellowship awards in the world.”

Harvard’s Kappa Kappa Gamma and Kappa Alpha Theta chapters went gender-neutral while Delta Gamma shut down as a result of the single-gender policy.

Delta Gamma Fraternity Management Corporation, Alpha Phi, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Sigma Chi and Sigma Alpha Epsilon did not immediately respond to TheDCNF’s request for comment.

RELATED: ACLU Criticized for Suggesting Title IX Proposal ‘Inappropriately’ Favors the Accused

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.