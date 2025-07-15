Share
Commentary
Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California, on Thursday.
Commentary
Federal agents block people protesting an ICE immigration raid at a cannabis farm in Camarillo, California, on Thursday. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Harvard Poll Deals Another Body Blow to Dems as Voters Flock to Trump on Deportation

 By Samantha Chang  July 15, 2025 at 5:51am
Share

In a stinging rebuke of the Democratic Party’s lax immigration policies, a new Harvard poll shows that a supermajority of voters back President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of criminal illegal aliens, as well as his efforts to close the border.

A staggering 75 percent of voters surveyed in the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday support Trump’s attempts to deport criminal illegal aliens.

Moreover, 60 percent of respondents support the Trump administration’s efforts to close the southern border.

These findings contradict the Democratic Party’s absurd claims that Americans embrace open borders and want the United States to be flooded with illegal aliens.

The Harvard poll surveyed 2,044 registered voters from July 6 to July 8.

According to the poll, a supermajority of voters (65 percent) don’t want liberal cities to block the deportation of convicted criminal illegal aliens.

The breakdown by party affiliation shows the majority of voters oppose rogue mayors harboring criminal illegal aliens:

  • Democrats: 52 percent
  • Independents: 69 percent
  • Republicans: 72 percent.

The Harvard poll also refutes the harebrained, left-wing talking point that there is no border crisis.

Should Trump continue his record deportation operation?

Indeed, a whopping 67 percent said the border was open under the Biden administration, with 69 percent saying this was a deliberate policy.

In a minor win, 52 percent of respondents said Democrats are fighting for human rights in blocking deportations.

Moreover, 59 percent said more due process is needed to prevent “unfair” deportations.

However, it’s likely these responses would change dramatically if voters were told it would take decades to clear the massive immigration backlog using standard procedures.

It’s also worth remembering that the Harvard poll has never been friendly to Trump, so the latest findings are very telling.

Related:
Watch: Alligator Alcatraz Inmate Describes Grueling Conditions - No Illegal in His Right Mind Would Want to Go There

That said, the big-picture take from the latest poll is that Democrats’ rabid championing of open borders and unfettered illegal immigration is a losing issue.

Despite decades of left-wing gaslighting and propaganda campaigns, many Americans do not want the United States to be a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty or its laws.

The Harvard poll’s lame attempt to make a distinction between illegal aliens and “criminal” illegal aliens is farcically absurd.

Anyone who is in the country illegally is a “criminal” who has broken longstanding federal immigration laws and should be deported.

To suggest we ignore this blatant defiance is a slap in the face to the countless, law-abiding Americans whose tax dollars are the lifeblood of this nation.

While Democrats and their left-wing media lapdogs rabidly champion illegal immigrants, they blithely ignore the scores of homeless Americans who sleep on the streets every night.

Prioritizing the well-being of foreign invaders while showing no sympathy for their fellow Americans spotlights the left’s insidious, inverted value system.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a financial editor and lawyer in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Divine Justice? Schiff Criminal Referral Accuses Him of Same Thing Dems Prosecuted Trump For
Harvard Poll Deals Another Body Blow to Dems as Voters Flock to Trump on Deportation
Video: Female Police Officer Panics, Literally Collapses in Tears After Taking One Punch from Suspect
'Unprecedented': It Only Took 2 Questions to Collapse Biden Doc's Defense, Leaving Him Clinging to 5th Amendment Rights
Watch: Alligator Alcatraz Inmate Describes Grueling Conditions - No Illegal in His Right Mind Would Want to Go There
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation