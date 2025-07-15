Harvard Poll Deals Another Body Blow to Dems as Voters Flock to Trump on Deportation

In a stinging rebuke of the Democratic Party’s lax immigration policies, a new Harvard poll shows that a supermajority of voters back President Donald Trump’s mass deportation of criminal illegal aliens, as well as his efforts to close the border.

A staggering 75 percent of voters surveyed in the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released Monday support Trump’s attempts to deport criminal illegal aliens.

Moreover, 60 percent of respondents support the Trump administration’s efforts to close the southern border.

These findings contradict the Democratic Party’s absurd claims that Americans embrace open borders and want the United States to be flooded with illegal aliens.

The Harvard poll surveyed 2,044 registered voters from July 6 to July 8.

According to the poll, a supermajority of voters (65 percent) don’t want liberal cities to block the deportation of convicted criminal illegal aliens.

The breakdown by party affiliation shows the majority of voters oppose rogue mayors harboring criminal illegal aliens:

Democrats: 52 percent

Independents: 69 percent

Republicans: 72 percent.

The Harvard poll also refutes the harebrained, left-wing talking point that there is no border crisis.

Should Trump continue his record deportation operation? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (63 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Indeed, a whopping 67 percent said the border was open under the Biden administration, with 69 percent saying this was a deliberate policy.

In a minor win, 52 percent of respondents said Democrats are fighting for human rights in blocking deportations.

Moreover, 59 percent said more due process is needed to prevent “unfair” deportations.

However, it’s likely these responses would change dramatically if voters were told it would take decades to clear the massive immigration backlog using standard procedures.

It’s also worth remembering that the Harvard poll has never been friendly to Trump, so the latest findings are very telling.

That said, the big-picture take from the latest poll is that Democrats’ rabid championing of open borders and unfettered illegal immigration is a losing issue.

Despite decades of left-wing gaslighting and propaganda campaigns, many Americans do not want the United States to be a dumping ground for unvetted armies of third-world migrants who have no respect for U.S. sovereignty or its laws.

Illegals are rioting against being deported by waving Mexican flags and working with Democrat activists to destroy an American city. Not making a great case for themselves! If they love Mexico so much — They should be happy that we’re sending them back. pic.twitter.com/JMFj0R8RuI — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2025

The Harvard poll’s lame attempt to make a distinction between illegal aliens and “criminal” illegal aliens is farcically absurd.

Anyone who is in the country illegally is a “criminal” who has broken longstanding federal immigration laws and should be deported.

To suggest we ignore this blatant defiance is a slap in the face to the countless, law-abiding Americans whose tax dollars are the lifeblood of this nation.

Los Angeles is spiraling—National Guard deployment failed to control the chaos, and now there’s talk of Marines stepping in. What does it say when America’s own cities need military intervention? The line between First and Third World is blurring fast. #LosAngelesRiots #USA pic.twitter.com/unsTeWjuE7 — 𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@donewstoday) June 9, 2025

While Democrats and their left-wing media lapdogs rabidly champion illegal immigrants, they blithely ignore the scores of homeless Americans who sleep on the streets every night.

This is the reality of Gavin Newsom’s California. Newsom claims the World’s 4th largest economy, lives in a $9.1 million estate, and abandons nearly 200,000 homeless people to slowly commit suicide on the sidewalks of the statepic.twitter.com/u1CBY7RquA — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 13, 2025

Prioritizing the well-being of foreign invaders while showing no sympathy for their fellow Americans spotlights the left’s insidious, inverted value system.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.