The names and faces of Harvard University students who blamed Israel for Hamas terrorists’ brutal killings of hundreds of Israeli civilians on Saturday were displayed on a truck driving around the Cambridge, Massachusetts, campus on Wednesday and Thursday.

The truck, sponsored by Accuracy in Media, read, “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.”

Harvard students who blamed Israel after Hamas’ terrorist attacks say they’re afraid for their safety, as a truck revealing students’ names and their faces continued to drive around the Cambridge campus on Thursday. https://t.co/PUtfMhngw2 — Boston Herald (@bostonherald) October 12, 2023

School officials and alumni voiced concern that these students could face harm or intimidation due to being “doxed.”

The first thing that comes to mind is, “Welcome to the party.”

In recent years, conservative students have been doxed, assaulted and received death threats for their political views.

In 2021, a University of Nebraska professor revealed the names of students who belonged to the conservative group Turning Point USA and described them as supporting a “terrorist-financing” organization. He encouraged would-be employers to take note of their names when making hiring decisions.

In April, activists physically attacked former University of Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines for advocating at a TPUSA event on the San Francisco State University campus that men should not be allowed to compete in women’s sports.

Students shouldn’t face violence or threats for their political beliefs, but they should be prepared to face the consequences.

Harvard student groups signing onto a statement that holds “the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” perpetrated by the terrorist group Hamas is an example where negative results may follow.

What did Israel do to cause terrorists to attack innocent civilians attending a music festival and murder them by the hundreds, or rape women and decapitate babies?

The death toll in Israel has climbed to more than 1,300 people, including 27 Americans, according to CBS News.

That is the face of pure evil and must be condemned in the harshest of terms.

Student leaders with the 30 groups that signed on to the Harvard Undergraduate Palestinian Solidarity Committee letter, saying Hamas was justified, should be prepared to stand by their beliefs or, upon further reflection, renounce them.

large number of harvard student organizations blaming israel solely for hamas terrorist attacks killing 700 civilians. can’t imagine who would want to identify with such a group. harvard parents—talk to your educated kids about this. pic.twitter.com/q9StJ3MJpf — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 8, 2023

The student publication The Harvard Crimson reported at least nine of the co-signing student groups had withdrawn their signatures as of Thursday evening.

On Thursday, Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, posted on X, “It’s always funny when students on the campus where Facebook was invented are complaining about their names and photos being publicly available.”

It’s always funny when students on the campus where Facebook was invented are complaining about their names and photos being publicly available. — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) October 12, 2023

He told the Crimson the names and faces of students who have withdrawn their signatures from the letter are no longer being displayed on the AIM truck.

Former Harvard president and Clinton administration Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers has called for the exposure of students to stop.

“I yield to no one in my revulsion at the statement apparently made on behalf of 30 plus @Harvard student groups. But please everybody take a deep breath,” Summers wrote on social media Wednesday.

“Many in these groups never saw the statement before it went out,” he said. “It is a time for absolute clarity that words or deeds that threaten the safety of others in our community will not be tolerated.”

I yield to no one in my revulsion at the statement apparently made on behalf of 30 plus @Harvard student groups. But please everybody take a deep breath. Many in these groups never saw the statement before it went out. In some case those approving did not understand exactly… — Lawrence H. Summers (@LHSummers) October 11, 2023

Meanwhile, Harvard Law School professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz said the names of all the students who stand by the letter should be made public.

“I have now decided to make sure that the names of every student who supports these rapists, murderers and kidnappers is made public so that we can judge them,” he said on his podcast, “The Dershow.”

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman wrote on social media that Harvard should release the names “so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their members.”

“If, in fact, their members support the letter they have released, the names of the signatories should be made public so their views are publicly known,” he argued.

I have been asked by a number of CEOs if @harvard would release a list of the members of each of the Harvard organizations that have issued the letter assigning sole responsibility for Hamas’ heinous acts to Israel, so as to insure that none of us inadvertently hire any of their… https://t.co/7kzGOAGwp9 — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) October 10, 2023

America is the land of the free, but with that freedom comes responsibility.

It’s just as well that young people learn supporting barbaric terrorism could negatively affect their futures.

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful subscribers have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to subscribe, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Subscribe right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by subscribing today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.