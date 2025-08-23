Canadian officials have tried to slam the doors on an American Christian musician’s tour in their country, but God apparently had other plans.

Musician and worship pastor Sean Feucht, who has staged worship events throughout the U.S. and abroad, and has even led worship at the White House, included around a dozen stops in Canada on his latest North American tour.

But when Feucht and his entourage showed up in Halifax, Nova Scotia, last month for the first event in that country, they got some bad news.

Officials had cancelled their concert.

“[P]ermits for some of his shows have been revoked amid an outcry that his controversial views are being given a platform in public spaces,” according to a Canadian Broadcasting Corporation report.

Those “controversial views,” according to the CBC, include “his support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again, or MAGA, movement, and over comments he’s made about abortion, critical race theory, 2SLGBTQ+ rights and gender diversity.”

The CTV Canadian TV network reported that Feucht’s facility use had been revoked not only in Halifax, but also in Charlottetown, Nova Scotia; Moncton, New Brunswick; Quebec City and Gatineau in Quebec; and in Vaughan, Ontario.

“A spokesperson from Abbotsford said there were concerns for the potential of protesters and counter-protesters,” CTV reported.

Often, the cancellations came “at the last second to purposefully sabotage the event,” Feucht wrote in a post on X.

“The City of Montreal attempted to halt his [July 25] performance at a church, but it went ahead as scheduled,” the CBC reported. “The church, however, is now facing a $2,500 fine for hosting the event without a permit.”

Some Canadians have been mortified by the inhospitable and downright hostile treatment the group has received.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms called the maneuvers “a disturbing pattern of cities across Canada blocking access to performance venues for Christian musician Sean Feucht” and said the organization’s lawyers are looking into the matter.

But while officials were looking for ways to silence Feucht, God sent the American musician a ray of hope.

Feucht started getting offers of alternative venues.

In Halifax, a local farmer harvested his field and invited them to hold the event on his property, Feucht reported on X.

A similar thing happened in happened this week in Manitoba, he wrote.

“When the city of Halifax cancelled our 1st event and we had no place to go, a farmer HARVESTED his field to create place where we could worship,” Feucht posted Wednesday on social media.

“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.

“Tonight we go back to a farm in Manitoba.”

When the city of Halifax cancelled our 1st event and we had no place to go, a farmer HARVESTED his field to create place where we could worship. “The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few.” Tonight we go back to a farm in Manitoba.🌾🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XaQSygblKj — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 20, 2025

And despite the last-minute venue changes, he said audiences have shown up by the thousands.

Traffic backed up over a mile to get into the strawberry patch to worship last night. They had to plow fields for more parking!!🤯 What the enemy came to resist, God is turning it all around! This is hunger for JESUS that I have never seen before here! 🔥#LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/ouB7jsfCgI — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 21, 2025

Other alternative venues have been secured for this weekend’s shows.

🚨FINALLY, WE HAVE A LOCATION FOR KELOWNA!!!! The city tried to sabotage this by cancelling us last minute – so I need YOUR HELP to spread the word!!! SHARE and RT! #LetUsWorship pic.twitter.com/tvc3JlOo04 — Sean Feucht (@seanfeucht) August 22, 2025

Canadian Christians have cheered Feucht on.

Feucht reported that some motorists, inspired by his tour bus featuring the “Let Us Worship” show title, have decorated their own cars with statements of faith, like “Canada for Jesus.”

One Canadian woman, business coach and podcast host Karla Treadway, posted a lengthy review of the Manitoba show on social media, defending Feucht and slamming the protesters and officials who have tried to thwart the band’s efforts.

I went to the @seanfeucht concert because I wanted to see it with my own eyes. Canada allows Hamas protesters to burn the Canadian flag chanting “death to Canada.” It allows Sharia law events. It allows Khalistani rallies where men with swords storm government buildings. So… — Karla Joy Treadway (@thesovereignceo) August 21, 2025

Rather than spouting hate speech, “Sean sang worship songs about Jesus,” Treadway wrote.

“He shared stories of addicts leaving drugs behind, people surrendering depression, and strangers asking for prayer.”

Even when he mentioned unfair actions by government officials, Treadway said he didn’t promote violent insurrection.

“He told people to keep praising Jesus, to keep standing tall in their faith, to keep going. He praised God for Canada, for the people there, and for the nations abroad.

“I am disgusted that Canada bends over backwards to promote addiction, violence, crime, terrorism, and degeneracy—while going to every length possible to cancel a church event,” Treadway concluded.

“But here’s the light: these people showed up anyway. Sean showed up anyway. And Canadians will keep showing up for their faith and values. No matter what you throw at them.

“And it only proves how desperately this country needs MORE of events just like this.”

