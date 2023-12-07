Share
Commentary

'If They're Harvesting, We're Harvesting': DeSantis Says What Every GOP Voter Should Want

 By Johnathan Jones  December 6, 2023 at 9:22pm
Share

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pledged to fight like a Democrat if he is chosen next year as the Republican Party’s presidential nominee.

The GOP candidate said that in battleground states where Democrats rely on ballot harvesting, he would play the game.

The comment was made during Wednesday’s Republican primary debate in Alabama after DeSantis was asked about election integrity.

After pointing out that he has cracked down on election fraud in Florida, DeSantis acknowledged that “not every state’s where we need it to be.”

He singled out Nevada, which allows ballot harvesting, and vowed to go into the 2024 election using the same tactics employed by Democrats.

Trending:
Elon Musk Warns Taylor Swift as Singer Takes Shot at 'Chads, Brads and Dads'

“I am not going to fight with one hand tied behind my back,” DeSantis said.

“If they’re harvesting, we’re harvesting. … We are going to exploit whatever the rules are.”

Millions of Americans will forever question the validity of the 2020 election thanks to procedures like ballot harvesting and mass mail-in voting.

But as long as collecting ballots for others is legal and Republicans refuse to do so, they will struggle to compete and win in crucial swing states.

DeSantis says he would be ready to fight fire with fire if nominated.

Whoever the GOP nominee ends up being would be wise to adopt the same stance on the issue.

Related:
Newsom Feeling the Squeeze After Data Shows California's Chickens Have Come Home to Roost

A Note from Our Founder:

 

Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going.

 

If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today.

 

I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country.

 

Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time.

 

Please stand with us by becoming a member today.

Floyd G. Brown
Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Johnathan Jones
Staff Writer
Johnathan Jones has worked as a reporter, an editor, and producer in radio, television and digital media.
Johnathan "Kipp" Jones has worked as an editor and producer in radio and television. He is a proud husband and father.




Despicable Leftists Finally Update 'Racist NFL Fan' Story After Legal Threats, Take Coward's Way Out
UNLV Shooting Suspect Had Note Taped to His Door When Police Executed Search Warrant
Cruise Line Employee Allegedly Targeted Kids in Ship's Youth Center
'Yellowstone' Creator Slaps Series Star with Lawsuit as Show Nears End
Ex-NFL Employee Allegedly Stole $22 million from Team for Extravagant Lifestyle, Gambling
See more...

Conversation