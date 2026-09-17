From the far left, commentator Hasan Piker has offered yet another condemnation of America.

“You once said that America is the top dog in terrorism,” journalist Alex Thompson said in a video posted to X of an interview on “The Axios Show.”

“Yes,” Piker, who has a vast audience for his streaming on Twitch, replied.

“Do you think America then is worse than al-Qaeda?” he asked, citing the group that was responsible for the 9/11 attacks.

“Pound for pound, as far as the number of deaths, yes,” Piker said.

“We have caused tremendous terror all around the world,” he said.

In a later post on X, Piker wrote, “the modern day republican party is ‘Y’all Qaeda.’”

He also posted that “our elites terrorize the entire world while ordinary americans continue to foot the bill. we spent trillions ‘fighting’ the terror we created to provide cover for our oil barons stealing 3rd world resources.”

Piker’s comments on “The Axios Show” drew a fiery response.

“Comparing America to al-Qaeda wasn’t an accident — Piker has built a brand on anti-American hate,” Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey said, according to The Hill.

“This is a man who said America ‘deserved’ 9/11, who framed a newspaper with the Twin Towers on it for his backdrop, and who has spent years excusing the very terrorists who’ve targeted our country. That’s not edgy commentary,” he said.

Republicans have slammed Democrats for their connections to Piker, who is closely tied to Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Michigan’s open Senate seat.

“You have [Democrats] associating themselves with someone like Hasan Piker, who said that we deserved 9/11… They’re sympathetic to Islamic jihadists,” Republican Sen. Katie Britt of Alabama has said, according to The Independent.

As noted by the New York Post, Piker was asked why, to him, the way Israel treats Muslim Palestinians is different than how China treats Muslim Uyghurs.

“Israel is murdering not just Muslims but Christians as well with my tax dollars, and that I think is unacceptable,” Piker said.

Piker said China’s attacks on the Uyghur people are a “cultural genocide.”

“There are different terms applied for different actions,” he explained. “I think what Israel is doing is an outright genocide.”

Piker appeared on MS NOW’s “Clock It” podcast and repeated his contention that Israel is worse than Hamas.

“I do believe that,” he said.

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