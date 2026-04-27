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Prominent progressive activist Hasan Piker morally rationalized the murder of so-called capitalists and those opposed to the progressive agenda during an interview with The New York Times three days before the White House Correspondents' dinner assassination attempt.
Prominent progressive activist Hasan Piker morally rationalized the murder of so-called capitalists and those opposed to the progressive agenda during an interview with The New York Times three days before the White House Correspondents' dinner assassination attempt. (Joshua Blanchard / Getty Images; Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)

Hasan Piker Morally Defended Leftist Murderers in NYT Interview 3 Days Before WHCD Assassination Attempt

 By Jack Davis  April 27, 2026 at 3:30am
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The lust for blood on the part of left-wing America has been called out after Saturday’s attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Cole Allen, 31, armed with multiple firearms and knives, made his way into the Washington Hilton where the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was being held Saturday, and wounded a Secret Service agent before he was arrested. A manifesto written by Allen later revealed his intent to murder Trump and other top Trump administration officials.

Journalist Libby Emmons posted on X that the assasination attempt was the embodiment of some leftist babble that took place recently in an interview published by The New York Times.

“3 days before WHCA attack on Trump, NYT celebrated far-leftist Hasan Piker who called for ‘capitalist blood’ to be spilled,” Emmons wrote.

In an analysis for the Post Millennial, Emmons shared her thoughts about Piker, who during a recent Times podcast, indicated he could support the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Emmons noted that Piker has said he would be just charming if “capitalist blood” were to flow through American streets, and justified killing by saying “someone has to do it.”

Responding to a question about landlords who do not rent their properties, Piker once said death to anyone actively opposed to the progressive agenda is an adequate punishment.

“Yeah,” Piker shouted, “kill them. Kill those mother f–kers. Murder those mother f–kers in the street. Let the streets—let the streets soak in their f–king red capitalist blood, dude.”

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Although Piker has since suggested calling for murder was all in good fun, he has also approved saying “someone” should “take aim at the president,” Emmons wrote.

Emmons also noted that Piker, in an  interview with The New York Times, said “The action itself, no matter how violent or how disruptive, is justifiable because the disruption is the point.

He said “I believe in the power of organized labor and labor militancy, and building these structures of power so that we can actually make more effective change, more longstanding change.”

For Piker, violence is “just another byproduct of American existence,” Emmons wrote.

He said “I do think we are a profoundly violent culture. In some ways, Charlie Kirk’s assassination was not unique. School shootings are happening all the time, and we have actually decided, almost collectively, that it’s just another byproduct of American existence.”

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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