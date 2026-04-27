Hasan Piker Morally Defended Leftist Murderers in NYT Interview 3 Days Before WHCD Assassination Attempt

The lust for blood on the part of left-wing America has been called out after Saturday’s attempted assassination of President Donald Trump.

Cole Allen, 31, armed with multiple firearms and knives, made his way into the Washington Hilton where the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner was being held Saturday, and wounded a Secret Service agent before he was arrested. A manifesto written by Allen later revealed his intent to murder Trump and other top Trump administration officials.

Journalist Libby Emmons posted on X that the assasination attempt was the embodiment of some leftist babble that took place recently in an interview published by The New York Times.

“3 days before WHCA attack on Trump, NYT celebrated far-leftist Hasan Piker who called for ‘capitalist blood’ to be spilled,” Emmons wrote.

3 days before WHCA attack on Trump, NYT celebrated far-leftist Hasan Piker who called for ‘capitalist blood’ to be spilledhttps://t.co/XhAINvZVVK — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) April 26, 2026

In an analysis for the Post Millennial, Emmons shared her thoughts about Piker, who during a recent Times podcast, indicated he could support the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Emmons noted that Piker has said he would be just charming if “capitalist blood” were to flow through American streets, and justified killing by saying “someone has to do it.”

Responding to a question about landlords who do not rent their properties, Piker once said death to anyone actively opposed to the progressive agenda is an adequate punishment.

It is people like Piker, along with every “journalist” and politician who have spent the last 10 years calling Trump, and his supporters, fascists, threats to democracy and worse who are responsible for creating this shooter. Everyone of these people should be exiled from civil… — Not Simo Häyhä (@h2av8tor) April 26, 2026

“Yeah,” Piker shouted, “kill them. Kill those mother f–kers. Murder those mother f–kers in the street. Let the streets—let the streets soak in their f–king red capitalist blood, dude.”

Although Piker has since suggested calling for murder was all in good fun, he has also approved saying “someone” should “take aim at the president,” Emmons wrote.

In a few days, the mainstream media will return to platforming people like Hasan Piker, who has publicly advocated for President Trump’s assassination. — James Klüg (@jamesklug) April 26, 2026

Emmons also noted that Piker, in an interview with The New York Times, said “The action itself, no matter how violent or how disruptive, is justifiable because the disruption is the point.

He said “I believe in the power of organized labor and labor militancy, and building these structures of power so that we can actually make more effective change, more longstanding change.”

We’re in a very dark time in politics. This week, we saw Hasan Piker justify the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on the New York Times. And recent surveys show that 67% of people who lean left claim that murdering Trump is at least somewhat justified. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) April 26, 2026

For Piker, violence is “just another byproduct of American existence,” Emmons wrote.

He said “I do think we are a profoundly violent culture. In some ways, Charlie Kirk’s assassination was not unique. School shootings are happening all the time, and we have actually decided, almost collectively, that it’s just another byproduct of American existence.”

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