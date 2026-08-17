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Left-wing influencer Hasan Piker applauded Candace Owens for floating multiple conspiracy theories about the death of Charlie Kirk.
Left-wing influencer Hasan Piker applauded Candace Owens for floating multiple conspiracy theories about the death of Charlie Kirk. (Olga Maltseva - AFP / Getty Images; Joshua Lott / Getty Images)

Hasan Piker Says Candace Owens 'Single-Handedly' Protected Left-Wing Extremism with Charlie Kirk Theories: 'I Am a Fan'

 By Randy DeSoto  August 17, 2026 at 12:46pm
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Hasan Piker commended Candace Owens for “single-handedly” undermining the impact that Charlie Kirk’s assassination should have had on blunting left-wing extremist rhetoric by casting doubt on who is actually responsible for the killing.

“I’m a fan now,” Piker proclaimed after Owens debated podcast host Andrew Wilson last week over whether alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is the shooter.

On her podcast and in posts on X since the September 2025 assassination of Kirk, Owens has floated various conspiracy theories, including that it was an inside job by people within Turning Point USA, or the work of the Israeli Mossad, the French government, or even the U.S. military.

During her debate with Wilson, Owens said, among other things, she does not believe the injury Kirk sustained was inflicted by a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action .30-06 caliber rifle. Authorities have testified in court that the gun was found in the woods near Utah Valley University campus in Orem, where the assassination occurred, with Robinson’s DNA on it.

Owens would only concede that a “projectile hit Charlie,” perhaps from a smaller caliber gun, but she insisted a .30-06 would have done more damage.

Piker responded to Owens’ performance, “I can’t speak out against this queen, because this is a queen that successfully and single-handedly undermined the Republican initiative to martyrize Charlie Kirk and use that example to crack down on political dissent.”

“She dropped a grenade on the discourse. You understand? So I’m with her. It’s hard, it’s hard for me. My brain says ‘No, it’s probably Tyler Robinson,’ but my heart says, ‘Go Candace, go! Keep cooking!’”

Piker went on to say that Owens had blocked him on social media several years ago because of his viewpoints that differed from hers. But, “I am a fan now… I’ve not been a fan of Candace Owens. I am a fan now,” he said.

Last December, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, responded to the conspiracy theories being floated by Owens and others about her late husband’s murder.

“Here’s my breaking point on that,” she told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “Come after me, call me names — I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this … No!”

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Faulkner responded, “I have to say it. I’ve never seen you like this.”

“This is righteous anger, because this is not OK. It’s not healthy. This is a mind virus,” Kirk answered, regarding the conspiracy theories.

“Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are human,” she added. “My team are not machines, and they’re not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. You name it, and we have it.”

Last month, Kirk attended a preliminary hearing for Robinson during which texts allegedly exchanged between him and his then-lover, Lance Twiggs, were read aloud in a Provo, Utah, courtroom. In them, Robinson confessed to shooting her husband.

Additionally, in video sworn testimony shown at the hearing, Twiggs said that he found a handwritten letter from Robinson which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

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Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




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