Hasan Piker Says Candace Owens 'Single-Handedly' Protected Left-Wing Extremism with Charlie Kirk Theories: 'I Am a Fan'

Hasan Piker commended Candace Owens for “single-handedly” undermining the impact that Charlie Kirk’s assassination should have had on blunting left-wing extremist rhetoric by casting doubt on who is actually responsible for the killing.

“I’m a fan now,” Piker proclaimed after Owens debated podcast host Andrew Wilson last week over whether alleged Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson is the shooter.

On her podcast and in posts on X since the September 2025 assassination of Kirk, Owens has floated various conspiracy theories, including that it was an inside job by people within Turning Point USA, or the work of the Israeli Mossad, the French government, or even the U.S. military.

During her debate with Wilson, Owens said, among other things, she does not believe the injury Kirk sustained was inflicted by a Mauser Model 98 bolt-action .30-06 caliber rifle. Authorities have testified in court that the gun was found in the woods near Utah Valley University campus in Orem, where the assassination occurred, with Robinson’s DNA on it.

Owens would only concede that a “projectile hit Charlie,” perhaps from a smaller caliber gun, but she insisted a .30-06 would have done more damage.

Piker responded to Owens’ performance, “I can’t speak out against this queen, because this is a queen that successfully and single-handedly undermined the Republican initiative to martyrize Charlie Kirk and use that example to crack down on political dissent.”

“She dropped a grenade on the discourse. You understand? So I’m with her. It’s hard, it’s hard for me. My brain says ‘No, it’s probably Tyler Robinson,’ but my heart says, ‘Go Candace, go! Keep cooking!’”

Hasan Piker praises Candace Owens for convincing millions of people that left-wing ideologue Tyler Robinson did not kill Charlie Kirk, saying she provided cover for the Left and prevented the administration from using Kirk as a martyr to crack down on left-wing extremism. Piker… — AF Post (@AFpost) August 16, 2026

Piker went on to say that Owens had blocked him on social media several years ago because of his viewpoints that differed from hers. But, “I am a fan now… I’ve not been a fan of Candace Owens. I am a fan now,” he said.

Last December, Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, responded to the conspiracy theories being floated by Owens and others about her late husband’s murder.

“Here’s my breaking point on that,” she told Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “Come after me, call me names — I don’t care. Call me what you want, go down that rabbit hole, whatever. But when you go after my family, my Turning Point USA family, my Charlie Kirk Show family, when you go after the people that I love, and you’re making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode, going after the people that I love because somehow they’re in on this … No!”

Faulkner responded, “I have to say it. I’ve never seen you like this.”

“This is righteous anger, because this is not OK. It’s not healthy. This is a mind virus,” Kirk answered, regarding the conspiracy theories.

“Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are human,” she added. “My team are not machines, and they’re not robots. They are human. We have more death threats on our team and our side than I have ever seen. I have kidnapping threats. You name it, and we have it.”

Erika Kirk goes absolutely SCORCHED EARTH against evil people monetizing Charlie Kirk’s death and attacking her family and the families of those close to Charlie and TPUSA. The Fox News Anchor audibly gasps LIVE: “Here’s my breaking point. Come after me, call me names, I don’t… pic.twitter.com/3EqwpQiw1H — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 10, 2025

Last month, Kirk attended a preliminary hearing for Robinson during which texts allegedly exchanged between him and his then-lover, Lance Twiggs, were read aloud in a Provo, Utah, courtroom. In them, Robinson confessed to shooting her husband.

🚨 NOW: PHOTOS of Lance Twiggs’ text messages with Tyler Robinson, straight from Twiggs’ phone, are being shown in court TWIGGS: “You weren’t the one who did it, right?” TYLER: “I am, I’m sorry.” LANCE: “Why?” TYLER: “I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can’t be negotiated… pic.twitter.com/235WlOaknh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 9, 2026

Additionally, in video sworn testimony shown at the hearing, Twiggs said that he found a handwritten letter from Robinson which read, “If you are reading this per my text, then I am so sorry. I left the house this morning on a mission, and set an auto text. I am likely dead, or facing a lengthy prison sentence. I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk, and I took it. I don’t know if I will/have succeeded, but I had hoped to make it home to you.”

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