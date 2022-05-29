As actor Jussie Smollett’s appeal of his conviction for making false reports wends its way through the court system, Smollett is working to rebuild his reputation.

On June 9, BET+ will present “B-Boy Blues,” which is billed as an LGBTQ+ film that is directed by Smollett, according to Fox News.

The film is timed to be released during what is celebrated as Pride Month.

As reported by Deadline, filming took place beginning in October of 2020 in New York City.

Smollett entered the national limelight after a January 2019 incident in which he claimed he was the victim of a racist, homophobic attack in Chicago. The story eventually unraveled, and Smollett was accused of making up the tale and staging his own attack. Smollett, who is gay, has insisted he is not guilty.

Smollett did not go on trial after being charged with disorderly conduct on suspicion of making false reports to police until late November 2021. He was convicted of five counts against him in December.

In March, Smollett was sentenced to serve 150 days in jail. However, he was released from jail soon after when a judge ruled that because the time it will take for Smollett’s appeal to be heard would be longer than the sentence, Smollett should be freed until the appeal is decided.

Smollett wrote the script to “B-Boy Blues” with author James Earl Hardy, according to Variety.

Smollett is also one of the sources of financing for the movie.

According to Variety, the film is “a clash of class and culture when Mitchell Crawford, a college-educated journalist from Brooklyn, and Raheim Rivers, a bike messenger from Harlem, fall in love.”

“Through our content slate, we are intentional about representing the fullness of the black experience, including that of the LGBTQ+ community,” said BET+ Executive Vice President and General Manager Devin Griffin. “‘B-Boy Blues’ is an artful, heart-rending film about the complexity of love — something we all can relate to.”

Three weeks after Smollett was released from jail, he released a song titled “Thank You God.”

When he was sentenced, the judge told him that the his career might be over.

“You turned your life upside down by your misconduct and shenanigans,” Cook County Judge James Linn said during Smollett’s sentencing in Chicago, according to WMAQ-TV. “There’s nothing that any sentencing judge can do to you that would compare to the damage you’ve already caused yourself.”

Linn said Smollett should have known the repercussions of his actions.

“For you to now sit here, convicted of hoaxing hate crimes … the hypocrisy is just astounding,” Linn said.

