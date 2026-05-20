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Luigi Mangione, who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024, is seen in a December file photo during an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court.
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Luigi Mangione, who is accused of gunning down UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in 2024, is seen in a December file photo during an appearance in Manhattan Criminal Court. (Shannon Stapleton - pool / AP)

How Did the Hateful Mangione Fan Girl 'Journalists' Become So Hateful That Even He Disavowed Them? The Bible Tells Us

 By C. Douglas Golden  May 20, 2026 at 7:14am
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How bad has the Luigi Mangione fangirl contingent become? Bad enough that even Mangione doesn’t want them around.

Granted, the crime that Mangione is accused of has overtones of looking for just this kind of attention. On Dec. 4, 2024, he allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson — a husband and father — on a street in New York City simply because he disagreed with the company’s policies.

Numerous aspects of the case — inscriptions on the bullet casings, a hand-written manifesto, the public nature of the crime, the manhunt it inspired — indicate it was clearly designed to make everyone suddenly realize the rectitude of his cause.

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C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014. Aside from politics, he enjoys spending time with his wife, literature (especially British comic novels and modern Japanese lit), indie rock, coffee, Formula One and football (of both American and world varieties).
Birthplace
Morristown, New Jersey
Education
Catholic University of America
Languages Spoken
English, Spanish
Topics of Expertise
American Politics, World Politics, Culture




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