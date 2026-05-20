How Did the Hateful Mangione Fan Girl 'Journalists' Become So Hateful That Even He Disavowed Them? The Bible Tells Us

How bad has the Luigi Mangione fangirl contingent become? Bad enough that even Mangione doesn’t want them around.

Granted, the crime that Mangione is accused of has overtones of looking for just this kind of attention. On Dec. 4, 2024, he allegedly shot and killed UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson — a husband and father — on a street in New York City simply because he disagreed with the company’s policies.

Numerous aspects of the case — inscriptions on the bullet casings, a hand-written manifesto, the public nature of the crime, the manhunt it inspired — indicate it was clearly designed to make everyone suddenly realize the rectitude of his cause.

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