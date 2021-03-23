Former President Donald Trump accused the Biden administration on Monday of destroying the United States with the border policies it has adopted.

On his first day in office in January, President Joe Biden issued an executive order ending Trump’s emergency declaration at the southern border.

The 46th president also directed all construction on the border wall to cease.

Additionally, the Biden administration re-instituted “catch and release,” eliminated the “remain in Mexico” policy for those making asylum claims and ended asylum cooperation agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador.

In February, U.S. Border Patrol encountered over 100,000 migrants attempting to enter the country illegally along the southwest border.

In February, CBP encountered 100,441 persons attempting entry along the SW border. This is a 28% increase over January. Press release: https://t.co/v2xGgrNOFd

Enforcement stats: https://t.co/AcdShCXjDS

SW Land Border Encounters: https://t.co/i3vbVkLjpB pic.twitter.com/ZKN7iEEGNR — CBP (@CBP) March 10, 2021



Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement, “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years.”

Trump told Fox News host Harris Faulkner on Monday that the Biden administration’s policies “will destroy our country.”

“You can’t take millions of people. They’ll have millions of people before this mess is over,” the former president said.

“Right now you don’t have anything protecting our country. You have people just flowing through,” Trump added.

“The numbers are so vast, nobody’s ever seen anything like it. They say 20 years. I bet it’s maybe forever.”

Trump stated that people are coming not just from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Mexico.

“They’re coming over now from Yemen. They’re coming over from the Middle East. Who the hell knows what we’re taking in,” he said.

Trump said he never thought Biden would be “far worse” than self-proclaimed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Biden is “Bernie Sanders on steroids,” the 45th president said.

“You haven’t seen anything yet,” Trump contended.

“You are going to see packing the courts,” he predicted.

“You are going to see the biggest tax increase in history. You’re going to see the Second Amendment just absolutely obliterated. You’re going to see many other things. The Green New Deal will be put into effect.”

In a statement released on Sunday, Trump said that “in the span of a just few weeks, the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.”

New statement from former President Donald Trump, on the Biden administration’s quickly deteriorating Southwest border crisis: “the Biden Administration has turned a national triumph into a national disaster.” pic.twitter.com/3gy0ALkJtD — Mollie (@MZHemingway) March 21, 2021



He also criticized Mayorkas for defending the Biden administration’s handling of the border crisis.

“Even someone with Mayorkas’ limited abilities should understand that if you provide Catch-and-Release to the world’s illegal aliens then the whole world will come.”

“This administration’s reckless policies are enabling and encouraging crimes against humanity,” Trump argued, referring to human and sex trafficking at the border.

“Our Country is being destroyed!”

