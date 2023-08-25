The people of Hawaii will not soon forgive President Joe Biden.

This week, Biden visited the Hawaiian island of Maui, where he tried to console victims of the fatal wildfire there by assuring them that he understood their pain.

How? Because he once had a small kitchen fire. In fact, the fire nearly cost him his ’67 Corvette.

Now, Hawaiian Rent-All, a Honolulu-based equipment rental business, has changed its storefront signage to reciprocate the clueless president’s faux sympathy.

“Sorry you almost lost your ’67 Corvette in a fire, Mr. President,” the new sign says.

The company posted a photo of the sign on Facebook Wednesday.

“Genuine sympathy is better than contrived empathy. It’s not always about you Mr. President,” the caption read.

Hawaii has established itself as a reliably blue state. Local businesses buck community sentiment at their peril, and Hawaiian Rent-All has no history of anti-Biden signage. In fact, the company’s Instagram page features photos of recent signs, none of which convey political messages.

As future scholars contemplate this ghastly epoch in U.S. history, no doubt they will find its nadir in Biden’s Maui response.

The fire that raged on Aug. 8 left the coastal town of Lahaina devastated beyond recognition. The death toll has reached 115. On Thursday, Maui County officials confirmed there are still 388 missing, though the actual number could be higher.

When asked about the tragedy earlier this month, Biden dismissed reporters with a mind-boggling “no comment.” The president enjoyed a Delaware beach getaway and then headed to Lake Tahoe for another vacation.

Finally, on Monday — 13 days after the wildfire — Biden visited Maui. He told his tone-deaf kitchen fire story while speaking to people who had lost everything.

Predictably, Democratic operatives have tried to explain away the president’s callousness. One party shill even insisted that telling such stories is how Biden “connects with people.”

We might forgive the people of Hawaii if they do not feel the connection.

In fact, beyond storefront signage, anecdotal evidence suggests that the president’s heartlessness will cost him. Some Democrats in deep-blue Hawaii have decided not to vote for Biden again.

The president might regret losing those votes, but at least he did not lose his ’67 Corvette.

