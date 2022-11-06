Hazmat Responds to Situation at Kari Lake Campaign HQ; Staffer Exposed to Mysterious Mailed-In Substance

Police on Sunday were investigating “suspicious items” that were reported at the campaign headquarters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Saturday, according to reports.

NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard tweeted a summary of the developments on Sunday.

“Last night, the FBI & Phoenix Police, along w/ hazmat & bomb squad units, responded to an incident involving ‘suspicious items’ at Kari Lake’s campaign HQ, according to Phx Police. A source familiar says white powdery substance was mailed in two envelopes,” he tweeted.

“To note: Phoenix Police has only confirmed that law enforcement responded to this incident at the complex which houses Lake’s campaign HQ. The source familiar tells us that it was, in fact, at her campaign office,” he wrote.

We’re told a Lake campaign staffer opened one of the envelopes & was exposed to the material — this individual has not reported any symptoms/injuries. The Phoenix Police confirm that law enforcement seized items of this location. https://t.co/fk1MCQoHek — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) November 6, 2022

“Kari Lake was at an event on Saturday night but is not believed to have come in contact with the substance. Law enforcement responded from about 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The investigation remains active,” he wrote.

“We’re told a Lake campaign staffer opened one of the envelopes & was exposed to the material — this individual has not reported any symptoms/injuries. The Phoenix Police confirm that law enforcement seized items of this location,” he tweeted.

Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Phil Krynsky said police responded to a “found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road,” according to Fox News. That is the location of the campaign headquarters.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail,” Krynsky told Fox in an email. “Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

“The items were suspicious in nature and [the incident] remains under investigation. Our patrol units were there until approximately 5 a.m.,” he said.

Lake faces Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a hard-fought election.

Lake’s campaign issued a statement on Twitter in a series of tweets.

“It was one of two envelopes that were confiscated by law enforcement and sent to professionals at Quantico for examination, and we are awaiting details. The staff member is currently under medical supervision.” (more) — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 6, 2022

“…and we are thankful for the Phoenix PD, FBI, first responders, bomb squad, and HazMat crews that responded to this incident. In the meantime, know that our resolve has never been higher and we cannot be intimidated.” (more) — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 6, 2022

“We continue to push full speed ahead to win this election on Tuesday.”

(end @KariLake campaign statement) — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 6, 2022



A report in the U.K. Daily Mail, citing a source it did not name, said that on Saturday, “one of Kari’s staffers opened up an envelope that had a suspicious white powder in it and had a letter in there with a bunch of vulgarities and ranting and raving about Kari.”

“The employee then noticed [a] second package that was exactly like the first one she had opened and she reported it,” the Mail quoted its source as saying.

