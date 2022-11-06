Parler Share
News

Hazmat Responds to Situation at Kari Lake Campaign HQ; Staffer Exposed to Mysterious Mailed-In Substance

 By Jack Davis  November 6, 2022 at 12:44pm
Parler Share

Police on Sunday were investigating “suspicious items” that were reported at the campaign headquarters of Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Saturday, according to reports.

NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard tweeted a summary of the developments on Sunday.

“Last night, the FBI & Phoenix Police, along w/ hazmat & bomb squad units, responded to an incident involving ‘suspicious items’ at Kari Lake’s campaign HQ, according to Phx Police. A source familiar says white powdery substance was mailed in two envelopes,” he tweeted.

“To note: Phoenix Police has only confirmed that law enforcement responded to this incident at the complex which houses Lake’s campaign HQ. The source familiar tells us that it was, in fact, at her campaign office,” he wrote.

Trending:
Dem Senator Eviscerates Biden for 'Offensive and Disgusting' Coal Plant Comments Just Days Before Midterms

“Kari Lake was at an event on Saturday night but is not believed to have come in contact with the substance. Law enforcement responded from about 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The investigation remains active,” he wrote.

“We’re told a Lake campaign staffer opened one of the envelopes & was exposed to the material — this individual has not reported any symptoms/injuries. The Phoenix Police confirm that law enforcement seized items of this location,” he tweeted.

Is this an act of political terror?

Phoenix Police Department spokesman Sgt. Phil Krynsky said police responded to a “found property call at an office building near 40th Street and Camelback Road,” according to Fox News. That is the location of the campaign headquarters.

“When officers arrived, they learned there were suspicious items located inside the mail,” Krynsky told Fox in an email. “Additional resources responded to collect the items and secure the area. There have been no reports of injury and the investigation remains active.”

“The items were suspicious in nature and [the incident] remains under investigation. Our patrol units were there until approximately 5 a.m.,” he said.

Lake faces Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a hard-fought election.

Related:
Watch: Appalling Moment MSNBC Guest Calls Kari Lake a 'Piece Of Sh**' While Host Laughs

Lake’s campaign issued a statement on Twitter in a series of tweets.


A report in the U.K. Daily Mail, citing a source it did not name, said that on Saturday, “one of Kari’s staffers opened up an envelope that had a suspicious white powder in it and had a letter in there with a bunch of vulgarities and ranting and raving about Kari.”

“The employee then noticed [a] second package that was exactly like the first one she had opened and she reported it,” the Mail quoted its source as saying.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Rock and Roll Icon Reveals Terminal Diagnosis During Hall of Fame Induction Speech: 'There is No Cure'
Screams Were Heard at Aaron Carter's House Before Police Arrived, Investigation Underway
Trump Ally Kid Rock Holds Nothing Back, Blasts Oprah for Hypocritical Endorsement: 'Oprah is a Fraud'
Hazmat Responds to Situation at Kari Lake Campaign HQ; Staffer Exposed to Mysterious Mailed-In Substance
Lead Runner Collapses in Final Stretch NYC Marathon
See more...

Conversation