Police and experts in handling hazardous materials were dispatched to the Florida home of Donald Trump Jr. on Monday after he received a threatening letter in the mail that was laced with an unknown white powder.

Trump, 46, was unharmed and later said there is no place for such actions in American politics.

CBS News reported the eldest son of former President Donald Trump called police to his Jupiter, Florida, home after he personally opened the letter.

He immediately set it down, walked away from it and called the police.

Police and people in HAZMAT suits descended on his home in order to assess the situation. Local police sources told the network that the substance was “not deadly” and that it was being studied further.

Donald Trump Jr. opened a letter on Monday at his home in Jupiter, FL, that contained an unidentified white powder, his spokesman tells @CNN Photo from the scene this evening, where fire trucks and men in hazmat suits arrived to remove the substance and test it pic.twitter.com/sNI33xH8J8 — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) February 27, 2024

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Postal Service are investigating the source of the letter.

Local police have also asked the FBI to get involved.

The bureau’s Miami field office issued a statement saying the FBI was at the scene Monday.

“The FBI, along with our local law enforcement partners, responded to an incident involving a suspicious letter sent to an address in Jupiter, Florida,” the statement to CBS News read.

The FBI concluded, “We encourage the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.”

In comments to The Daily Caller, Trump Jr. spoke candidly about being the target of threats and violence.

“It’s just become a little bit too commonplace that this sort of stuff happens,” he said. “Clearly, if this happened to a prominent Democrat it wouldn’t be tolerated and would drive news coverage for weeks.”

Trump Jr. added, “The media would blame all Republicans and force them to answer for it, but since it’s me, radical haters on the left will largely get a free pass, and the media will barely flinch. It doesn’t matter what your politics are, this type of crap is unacceptable.”

He also recalled that Monday was not the first time he had been the target of a laced envelope.

“This is actually the second white powder substance envelope that’s been mailed to me,” he said. “The last time we had this happen, it was during my father’s presidency and my then-wife opened it up with my kids by her side.”

He concluded it is an unfortunate reality that the level of hatred for his family is so strong that people often resort to threats and attempts at intimidation.

A copy of the letter obtained by the Caller showed multiple Trump family members were mentioned, and the author wrote, “Lee Harvey Oswald’s grandson must complete his contract.”

