Who invented Bitcoin?

Yes, the invention of it is attributed to “Satoshi Nakamoto,” but that pseudonym has long masked the person’s true identity.

Given the fact that Nakamoto created an entire economy, unto itself and generally free from government overreach (though perhaps a bit volatile), it’s no surprise that some have desperately wanted to unmask him.

In fact, not since infamous English serial killer Jack the Ripper terrorized the Brits has a person’s identity been so sought after.

And if Politico Europe’s senior editor is to be believed, that search may very well be over soon.

According to the outlet’s Izabella Kaminska, a new HBO documentary has apparently claimed to have unmasked Nakamoto.

Now, it is worth noting that the actual HBO documentary — titled “Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery” — makes no such claim in its own official synopsis.

It simply states: “In ‘Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery,’ intrepid filmmaker Cullen Hoback dives into the origins of Bitcoin and the identity of its creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

“The documentary film offers a thrilling, globe-spanning investigation, with Hoback immersing himself with key players, uncovering never-before-seen clues, and humorously unraveling Bitcoin’s meteoric rise.”

Do you think Nakamoto’s identity should be kept secret? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 46% (90 Votes) No: 54% (105 Votes)

(If Hoback sounds familiar to you, he did a documentary about QAnon.)

The rest of the synopsis simply rattles off studio credits.

Despite that, Kaminska continues: “If [the documentary’s] findings are widely accepted, the disclosure could send shockwaves through world financial markets and even the U.S. presidential election.”

While cryptocurrency hasn’t been a prevalent topic in an election season focused more on inflation and immigration, Kaminska isn’t wrong that a Nakamoto unmasking could reverberate through the forthcoming general election.

And that’s mostly because of the Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump.

The 45th President of the United States has long spoken about cutting regulations and strangleholds on American businesses, so it’s little surprise he’s a fan of cryptocurrency.

In fact, just weeks before Kaminska’s report, Trump made a “historic” food purchase using Bitcoin.

Trump paid for the burgers and beers for a number of patrons at the PubKey bar, while on the campaign trail in Manhattan.

If “Money Electric” does indeed unveil Nakamoto’s identity and its “findings are widely accepted,” that does open up a number of curious scenarios, chief among them being if Nakamoto’s political leanings and/or donations can be deciphered.

“Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery” debuts Tuesday on both HBO and its associated streaming platform, Max.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.