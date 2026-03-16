Share
News
Richard Grenell is stepping down as Kennedy Center president.
Richard Grenell is stepping down as Kennedy Center president. (John McDonnell - The Washington Post / Getty Images)

Head of Kennedy Center Who Fired Founder of The Western Journal Over Biblical Values Is Now Stepping Down

 By Randy DeSoto  March 16, 2026 at 1:35pm
Share

President Donald Trump announced Friday that interim Trump Kennedy Center director Richard Grenell is stepping down from his position.

Grenell made headlines last May when he fired The Western Journal’s founder, Floyd Brown, as vice president of development at the Center, apparently based on the Christian conservative’s past statements he had made about traditional marriage and homosexuality.

When Trump named Grenell interim director in February 2025, he posted on social media, “Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center. NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA — ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!”  In other words, no more woke.”

Trump is chairman of the board of the Trump Kennedy Center.

In a Friday Truth Social post, Trump commended Grenell for his work over the past year, while announcing that the current vice president of operations, Matt Floca, will be taking over as chief operating officer and executive director of the Trump Kennedy Center.

“Matt has helped us achieve tremendous progress in bringing the Center to the highest level of Excellence! A Complete Reconstruction of THE TRUMP KENNEDY CENTER will begin after the July 4th Celebration, with a scheduled Grand Re-Opening in approximately two years,” Trump wrote.

“Ric Grenell has done an excellent job in helping to coordinate various elements of the Center during the transition period, and I want to thank him for the outstanding work he has done,” the president added.

In late May 2025, Brown posted on social media, “I was fired yesterday by @RichardGrenell from the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. One month ago, I was recruited to join the Kennedy Center as a Vice President.

“My firing came approximately two hours after @CNN sent an email asking me to comment on my past writings and statements about traditional marriage and homosexual influence in the @GOP,” he added.

Brown further noted, “Comments rooted in my personal Christian views, which I have made in the past, have no impact upon my work here at the Kennedy Center nor do they impinge on my interactions with colleagues who do incredible work for the patrons of the Center. As a Christian I am called to work with others of different beliefs and worldviews.”

Related:
Despite Trump Policies, Stanford Still Has This Woke DEI Program

Brown also pointed out that he refused to recant his past statements in order to keep his job.

“The only explanation is the one given to me at the time of my firing. ‘Floyd, you must recant your belief in traditional marriage and your past statements on the topic, or you will be fired.’ Needless to say, I refused to recant and was shown the door. My beliefs are much more common to Biblical Christianity,” Brown wrote. Grenell is also a professing Christian, while identifying as a homosexual and having a male partner.

The Bible identifies engaging in homosexual sex as sin in multiple passages, so Brown’s views are certainly mainstream Christian teaching.

In a separate social media post a week after his firing, Brown wrote that he’d been asked how he knew Grenell was responsible for his firing.

“The reason is simple; I was present in the office with my boss, Lisa Dale, when I saw Ric Grenell’s name appear on her phone. After the telephone call, she told me he demanded my firing. Lisa was adamant that she didn’t want to fire me and was forced to do it,” he wrote.

Brown also contradicted the Trump Kennedy Center’s claim, as reported by CNN, that Grenell does not even know who Brown is, adding that they never even met.

Brown wrote that they met multiple times during Kari Lake’s campaign events in both 2022, when she ran for Arizona governor, and 2024, when she ran for U.S. Senate. Brown served as chairman of her Senate campaign.

The last year at the Trump Kennedy Center has been turbulent, with several acts pulling out in protest to Trump’s new role as chairman, NPR reported.

However, the facility has hosted some high-profile successful events such as the annual Kennedy Center Honors, which brought a record $23 million in contributions, doubling 2024’s total. Honorees included Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, Broadway star Michael Crawford, and the members of the rock band KISS.

Kelsey Grammer hosted the event, with other celebrity participants such as Kurt Russell, Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, Garth Brooks, and the rock band Cheap Trick.

There have also been National Symphony Orchestra events and the premiere of first lady Melania Trump’s documentary, “Melania,” which brought out the stars of the Trump administration and beyond.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 4,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Imagine How Disruptive to Americans' Lives Dems Will Be If They Regain Control in Congress, If They're This Bad Now
Barron Trump Set to Enter 'Next Phase' of Life as He Celebrates 'Turning Point' Birthday: Report
New Video Shows Joe Kent Now Flirting With Candace Owens' Level of Anti-Israel Conspiracy Theories
AZ Legislature Passes 'Charlie Kirk' Highway Bill, But Will Dem Gov. Katie Hobbs Do the Right Thing and Sign It?
BREAKING: Sen. Kennedy Just Moved to Pass the SAVE America Act Using a Brilliant Legislative Trick That Only Requires 51 Votes
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation