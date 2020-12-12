Texas Republican Party head Allen West suggested that the Lone Star State, and others, should consider seceding from the union on Friday, following the Supreme Court’s decision not to hear a potential landmark case challenging voter irregularities in some battleground states.

The high court on Friday rejected a lawsuit from Texas, which challenged the election results in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvanian and Wisconsin. President Donald Trump and others have alleged those states and others allowed corruption to steal victories from the president.

The court’s rationale for not hearing the case was that Texas did not have the legal authority to challenge election procedures in other states.

West, on behalf of the Texas GOP, did not take the decision lightly.

The former Republican House representative suggested secession as a remedy for a perception that the rule of law has been abandoned by the court.

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman, has decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law,” West said in a statement.

“Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences,” West added. “This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable.”

“This decision will have far-reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution,” he said.

The Texas GOP concluded it will “always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”

In an ironic Twitter exchange Friday evening, West, who is black, had it out with Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who accused him of attempting to start a “Confederacy.”

Better than being in a People’s Republic of Fools. YOU can live in the Socialist States of America, I prefer the #ConstitutionalStatesOfAmerica. https://t.co/lJbTYpYlpS — Allen West (@AllenWest) December 12, 2020

West later joined conservative radio host Joe Pagliarulo to discuss the court’s decision not to hear the case. On the program, West again invoked secession.

“We are on the path to the destruction of our constitutional republic,” West said.

“If we here are living in Texas and we were joined with twenty-some-odd other states, 106 different members of congress [that are saying] we do not want to stand by and allow four states to have unconstitutional practices when we see states, such as ourselves, following the law. But yet, the Supreme Court says that’s perfectly fine.”

“Maybe we should have a union of states that believe in the Constitution and will abide by that rule of law and let these other states go their own separate way and let them not be supported by these other states,” West told Pagliarulo.

West is not the first high-profile individual to invoke the idea of secessions this week. The former GOP congressman is joined by radio host Rush Limbaugh and a Texas state House representative in discussing the possibility some states might seek independence from a perception that the country is beyond unity and equitable enforcement of the law.

While discussing the country’s political and cultural divide on his program Wednesday, Limbaugh said, “I actually think that we’re trending toward secession.”

“I see more and more people asking, ‘What in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York,’ especially if you’re talking about votes,” he added.

Texas State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, a Republican representing District 73 in the state House, wrote on Facebook Tuesday that he will introduce a bill allowing for a referendum on secession.

“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans,” Biedermann wrote.

“That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”

