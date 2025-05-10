Head of UK Royal Navy Suspended, Investigation Underway

The Royal Navy suspended its leader after he faced accusations of having an affair with a subordinate officer.

Admiral Sir Ben Key, first sea lord of the Royal Navy, was ordered to step back from his role while the investigation was underway, the U.K.’s The Times reported Friday.

Key, a 59-year-old husband and a father of three, was appointed to the top position in 2021, but he has served in the fleet for 40 years.

The first sea lord is the professional head of the Royal Navy and a member of the Defence Council, according to Gov.UK.

In the five centuries of the navy’s history, a first sea lord has never undergone a misconduct inquiry.

“It is shocking, really shocking because of who he is,” a top navy source said, according to the U.K.’s The Sun. “Not just because he is First Sea Lord, but his reputation is a man of principles and morals.

“He is a popular First Sea Lord,” the source said.

In the real world:

The head of the Royal Navy Adm Sir Ben Key has been removed from his duties over allegations of misconduct

Meanwhile in every TV police series I now see, the starring senior female officer is having an affair with a junior officer – why include this rubbish? pic.twitter.com/5adGOw1brK — Man in the High Castle (@mcelderrytruth) May 10, 2025

Key declined to comment during the ongoing investigation, according to The Times.

Vice-Admiral Sir Martin Connell — the second sea lord — will take Key’s place temporarily, until General Sir Gwyn Jenkins is expected to permanently take his place.

This marks another historic moment because Jenkins is a Royal Marine, making him the first amphibious troop member to become first sea lord, rather than a sailor, according to The Times.

The woman involved in the alleged affair was reportedly a senior military officer, according to The Sun.

“I wouldn’t have called him a swordsman or a sniffer. He wasn’t known as a player, and nothing stays secret in the Navy,” a navy source said about Key.

Key likely won’t be court-martialed because the alleged affair isn’t a crime, but he would have broken the “service test,” which forbids sexual interactions between superiors and their subordinates, according to The Times.

“In theory Ben could still be court martialed for bringing the Navy into disrepute, but that seems very unlikely at this point,” an unnamed source told The Sun. “He has served his commendably for over 40 years. The investigation is still ongoing. There is no whiff of anything criminal.”

The controversy forced the Royal Navy to cancel its annual Sea Power Conference this upcoming Monday. Military guests from across the globe were supposed to attend.

“I am completely surprised,” a friend of Key’s said. “In terms of integrity, operational record and the genuine affection and respect he has from the navy, he is the best first sea lord in years. If he has made a mistake then it’s tragic but he deserves to be remembered for his ­operational record and not for this.”

Key joined the Royal Navy in 1984, according to Gov.UK.

Since that time, he has commanded four ships: the mine hunter HMS Sandown, the frigates HMS Iron Duke and HMS Lancaster, and the aircraft carrier HMS Illustrious.

