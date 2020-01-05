Health Care Company Worker Claims To Let Trump Supporters Die, Employer Responds

After allegedly bragging about letting elderly supporters of President Donald Trump die at a health care job, one employee could be in some serious trouble.

Reddit user LoveThisLife0101, who has a long history of posting about his or her hatred of Trump supporters, might have flushed away any future career in health care with some disturbing boasts on the website.

“Hey, I work in a retirement home and care for lot of trump supporters in their last days,” LoveThisLife0101 reportedly said in a message to another user. “I can tell you with certainty that 11 people (all verified trump supporters) could have been resuscitated/prevented from failing had I taken the appropriate measures.

“I am literally letting you f—ers die off. These people vote like 100% of the time so it counts.”

“Here is the really sick part,” the anti-Trump user continued. “Everytime I come on The Donald [Trump forum on Reddit] and see something that f—ing disgusts me, (e.g. ‘Its OKay to be White’ postings) I note it and then take it out on a trump supporter.”

This set off alarm bells for many after it was reposted, and users scoured the profile and posts for any clue that would lead them to the person’s employer.

Eventually, they seem to have struck gold.

The user’s reported employer was identified as AMN Healthcare, a San Diego-based staffing company that confirmed on Twitter that the alleged abuser of Trump supporters is an employee.

Although the company claimed its employee does not work in a clinical setting, it said it is conducting an investigation nonetheless.

“The individual by that name who works for us is not a clinician, does not work in a clinical setting or work in a location where patients are cared for,” AMN Healthcare wrote. “However, we take this very seriously and are conducting a thorough investigation.”

This claim of violence is not that out of the ordinary for those who have animosity toward Trump and his supporters.

Prominent media figures and politicians have called for violence against those who support the president, a pattern that’s been seen since well before the 2016 election.

While this Reddit user may simply be boasting about things that never happened, the incident makes it clear that those who wish to do people harm over political affiliations aren’t just confined to street protests.

A full investigation by AMN Healthcare is still underway, so there’s still hope that no Trump supporters actually died and it was all a fantasy from a hateful individual.

With the 2020 election now in sight, this is just another indication that this will be a tumultuous and divisive year for our nation.

