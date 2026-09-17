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Police vehicles answer a 911 call.
Police vehicles answer a 911 call. (photosvit / Getty Images)

Health Care Worker Caught on Video Appearing to Give Bleach to Disabled Patient: 'Here, Drink This'

 By Brooklynn Robinson  September 17, 2026 at 3:59pm
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A Louisiana home care worker is accused of pouring bleach into a disabled patient’s water and telling him to drink it.

Reginald Andre Wilson, 30, was arrested in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after family cameras recorded the handoff, the New York Post reported.

Fox News circulated the same video.

Police say Wilson was employed by Heaven on Earth Network, a Lake Charles home health provider.

The patient is physically and mentally disabled and cannot care for himself, the Lake Charles Police Department said in a written release.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 2400 block of Anita Drive after a relative called.

Is this just a misunderstanding?

The relative told police the caretaker handed the patient a water bottle during a scheduled visit.

The client drank from the bottle and immediately said it tasted like bleach.

Family members then confronted Wilson inside the home. Police said he admitted pouring bleach into the water.

Officers reviewed in-home surveillance video from multiple angles and booked the files as evidence.

The family later posted the clip on social media. It showed Wilson walking to a laundry area, adding liquid from a large jug into the bottle outside the patient’s view, shaking the bottle, and handing it over.

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Audio on the recording includes the line, “Here, drink this.”

Wilson was charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to persons with infirmities, and mingling harmful substances.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. A judge set bond at $70,000.

Heaven on Earth Network said it pulled Wilson off the property before police completed their report and transported the patient to an emergency room for an evaluation.

The company said in a statement that it is cooperating with Lake Charles police and state regulators.

The victim signed a formal prosecution request, police said.

Wilson has been fired, the agency noted.

Local coverage identified the patient as 48-year-old Marshal Huntsberry.

The charges remain allegations. Wilson has not been convicted.

Heaven on Earth said the client’s health and safety “is our number one priority and that any abuse is not tolerated by our agency.”

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Brooklynn Robinson
Brooklynn Robinson is a Florida-based journalist originally from Alabama who remains firmly rooted in her Southern conservative values and America First principles. She specializes in investigative reporting and undercover work.

Previously an associate journalist at O’Keefe Media Group, she conducted undercover investigations, wrote articles, and produced digital media. Her career began as a contributor to UncoverDC and General Michael Flynn’s America’s Future. Through her reporting, Brooklynn focuses on exposing corruption and holding those in power accountable. Follow her on X: @RealAnonB




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