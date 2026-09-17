A Louisiana home care worker is accused of pouring bleach into a disabled patient’s water and telling him to drink it.

Reginald Andre Wilson, 30, was arrested in Lake Charles, Louisiana, after family cameras recorded the handoff, the New York Post reported.

Fox News circulated the same video.

“Here, drink this.” A Louisiana home care worker is accused of pouring bleach into a disabled client’s water bottle before handing it back and telling the client to drink it, according to police and home surveillance video. The client reportedly noticed the water tasted like bleach and alerted family members. Investigators say the worker later admitted to a family member that he tampered with the bottle. The client was taken to the hospital for evaluation while the worker was arrested on multiple charges and fired by his employer. — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2026

Police say Wilson was employed by Heaven on Earth Network, a Lake Charles home health provider.

The patient is physically and mentally disabled and cannot care for himself, the Lake Charles Police Department said in a written release.

Officers were dispatched about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a residence in the 2400 block of Anita Drive after a relative called.

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The relative told police the caretaker handed the patient a water bottle during a scheduled visit.

The client drank from the bottle and immediately said it tasted like bleach.

Family members then confronted Wilson inside the home. Police said he admitted pouring bleach into the water.

Officers reviewed in-home surveillance video from multiple angles and booked the files as evidence.

The family later posted the clip on social media. It showed Wilson walking to a laundry area, adding liquid from a large jug into the bottle outside the patient’s view, shaking the bottle, and handing it over.



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Audio on the recording includes the line, “Here, drink this.”

Wilson was charged with aggravated battery, cruelty to persons with infirmities, and mingling harmful substances.

He was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. A judge set bond at $70,000.

Heaven on Earth Network said it pulled Wilson off the property before police completed their report and transported the patient to an emergency room for an evaluation.

The company said in a statement that it is cooperating with Lake Charles police and state regulators.

The victim signed a formal prosecution request, police said.

Wilson has been fired, the agency noted.

Local coverage identified the patient as 48-year-old Marshal Huntsberry.

The charges remain allegations. Wilson has not been convicted.

Heaven on Earth said the client’s health and safety “is our number one priority and that any abuse is not tolerated by our agency.”

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