A defibrillator was with former President Bill Clinton’s baggage as he and Hillary Clinton were spotted at an airport in the Hamptons on Long Island.

A Clinton aide was photographed carrying what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, which is a monitor and defibrillator often used in emergencies, according to the New York Post.

“The defibrillator sighting is likely to intensify speculation over whether his condition is worsening. Portable units like the one seen Thursday are designed to deliver emergency shocks to the heart and monitor patients with a high risk of cardiac arrest,” the New York Post wrote.

Former President Bill Clinton is sparking health concerns after being spotted in the Hamptons with what appeared to be a portable defibrillator. pic.twitter.com/AHBtvmSJZn — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2025

“While rumors of Clinton suffering from degenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s have circulated in tabloids, no reputable outlet has confirmed any such diagnosis,” the report added.

The New York Post noted that two months ago, Clinton, 79, was seen stumbling on a New York City sidewalk.

Clinton has had a history of heart-related issued, including emergency quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after his arteries were almost completely blocked.

Why Bill Clinton is using a defibrillator? pic.twitter.com/qcFdWqW9iM — Iranian American 🇺🇸 (@IranLionness) August 30, 2025

In 2005, he was operated on for a collapsed lung, which doctors said stemmed from scar tissue following his bypass.

In 2010, two stents were inserted into a clogged artery after Clinton experienced chest pains.

In 2021, Clinton battled a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. In December, he was briefly hospitalized for a fever.

Bill Clinton stumbles ahead of NYC book event, sparking concern: ‘Can hardly walk’ https://t.co/jcGF5HLJk3 pic.twitter.com/sPMmJorAy8 — New York Post (@nypost) June 12, 2025

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear in October as it investigates the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

In a memoir, Bill Clinton said he flew on Epstein’s private jet but knew nothing about Epstein’s sex trafficking, as noted by the U.K. Daily Mail.

“The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward,” he wrote.

“I wish I had never met him,” he wrote.

Another report in the Daily Mail said Clinton took 26 flights on Epstein’s jet and that Epstein came to the White House 17 times in the Clinton era.

