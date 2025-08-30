Share
Former President Bill Clinton exits the East Room of the White House following a Medal of Freedom ceremony on Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.
Former President Bill Clinton exits the East Room of the White House following a Medal of Freedom ceremony on Jan. 4, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

Health Concerns Explode After Bill Clinton Spotted at Airport with Medical Device

 By Jack Davis  August 30, 2025 at 12:54pm
A defibrillator was with former President Bill Clinton’s baggage as he and Hillary Clinton were spotted at an airport in the Hamptons on Long Island.

A Clinton aide was photographed carrying what appeared to be a Propaq MD Air Medical Bag, which is a monitor and defibrillator often used in emergencies, according to the New York Post.

“The defibrillator sighting is likely to intensify speculation over whether his condition is worsening. Portable units like the one seen Thursday are designed to deliver emergency shocks to the heart and monitor patients with a high risk of cardiac arrest,” the New York Post wrote.

“While rumors of Clinton suffering from degenerative conditions such as Parkinson’s have circulated in tabloids, no reputable outlet has confirmed any such diagnosis,” the report added.

The New York Post noted that two months ago, Clinton, 79, was seen stumbling on a New York City sidewalk.

Clinton has had a history of heart-related issued, including emergency quadruple bypass surgery in 2004 after his arteries were almost completely blocked.

In 2005, he was operated on for a collapsed lung, which doctors said stemmed from scar tissue following his bypass.

In 2010, two stents were inserted into a clogged artery after Clinton experienced chest pains.

In 2021, Clinton battled a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream. In December, he was briefly hospitalized for a fever.

Earlier this month, the House Oversight Committee subpoenaed Bill and Hillary Clinton to appear in October as it investigates the case of Jeffrey Epstein.

In a memoir, Bill Clinton said he flew on Epstein’s private jet but knew nothing about Epstein’s sex trafficking, as noted by the U.K. Daily Mail.

“The bottom line is, even though it allowed me to visit the work of my foundation, traveling on Epstein’s plane was not worth the years of questioning afterward,” he wrote.

“I wish I had never met him,” he wrote.

Another report in the Daily Mail said Clinton took 26 flights on Epstein’s jet and that Epstein came to the White House 17 times in the Clinton era.

Jack Davis
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
