More than 1,000 so-called health experts have signed an open letter “advocating for an anti-racist public health response to demonstrations against systemic injustice occurring during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

In the letter released last week, 1,288 “public health professionals, infectious diseases professionals, and community stakeholders” subscribed to the belief that “white supremacy is a lethal public health issue that predates and contributes to COVID-19.”

The letter, which could have easily been written by the Rev. Al Sharpton, began with a complaint about the “heavily armed and predominantly white protesters” who dared to peacefully demonstrate against the stay-at-home orders that forced millions of hardworking and law-abiding Americans out of work.

Yet, these social justice warriors — who also fall into the category of “epidemiologists, doctors, social workers, medical students, and other health experts,” according to Slate — had a completely different reaction to the protests against the death of George Floyd, many of which morphed into destructive riots.

After bringing up the “demonstrations in response to ongoing, pervasive, and lethal institutional racism set off by the killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor,” this left-wing group of “experts” acknowledged that “a public health response to these demonstrations is also warranted.”

However, they issued a caveat: They said that “this message must be wholly different from the response to white protesters resisting stay-at-home orders.”

That was the first of many asterisks in a document filled with double standards.

As the letter continued, it became perfectly clear that the recommendations set forth in the document were based on politics, not science.

Alternating between acting as medical experts and left-wing political activists, these “experts” acknowledged that “[s]taying at home, social distancing, and public masking are effective at minimizing the spread of COVID-19.”

However, they then proceeded to disregard their own advice by declaring that “we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission.”

Most of the rest of the document featured tips on how the “acceptable” group of protesters could express their First Amendment rights safely.

Fair enough. Then why not offer the same advice to Americans wishing to use their First Amendment rights to protest massive government overreach?

Maybe the goal has never been to protect public health but rather to advance an agenda.

The proponents of this agenda, the brains behind this letter, subscribe to the insane theory that protests against stay-at-home orders are “rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives.”

The idea that stay-at-home orders had a negative effect only on white people is preposterous.

Taurean Overall, an African-American barber in Georgia, appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” and explained how the shutdown affected him.

“I had no income for the last two months. … Us being out of work is no money coming in at all,” Overall said. “In the last two months, I … have spent over 20 grand in rent, in mortgages.”

The coronavirus pandemic has not made the “expert” class in America and around the world look very wise.

Back in January, the World Health Organization maintained that “preliminary investigations conducted by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus.”

Here at home, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention struggled to decide whether the American public at large should wear masks in public to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Let’s not forget about the extremely off-base models put out by the University of Washington that profoundly overestimated the number of deaths and hospital beds needed because of coronavirus.

These models ultimately induced widespread panic and hysteria, leading to the devastating lockdowns that crippled the American economy.

Now, another group of “experts” have exposed themselves as partisan hacks more interested in promoting an agenda than preserving public health.

If nothing else, coronavirus has taught the American public an important lesson: Take everything the “experts” say with a grain of salt.

