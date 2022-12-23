Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, got torpedoed on Twitter for politicizing Christmas in order to push COVID-19 vaccinations for children.

Tam — a vocal proponent of masking and coronavirus vaccines — apparently is unaware of the mountain of alarming news reports spotlighting the potential dangers posed by the jabs and the changing scientific consensus about their efficacy.

The brouhaha erupted on Wednesday, when Tam tweeted a video of herself calling the North Pole to conduct her annual health check on Santa Claus.

Mrs. Claus answered the phone and said Santa wasn’t at home because he was out doing “snow yoga with the elves.”

She then virtue-signaled to Tam, boasting that she and Santa had gotten their COVID and flu vaccinations in order to do their part to “keep the holidays safe and cheerful for all.”

Mrs. Claus underscored: “We are both up to date with our vaccinations, including COVID boosters and flu shots.”

Parents and Caregivers, I had a great chat with Mrs. Claus about things we can do to make this a happy and healthy holiday season. Here’s the scoop from the #NorthPole: pic.twitter.com/pgKY5NPEyV — Dr. Theresa Tam (@CPHO_Canada) December 21, 2022

She said she always reminds Santa to make a holiday to-do list, which includes the following:

Stay up to date on your vaccinations. Wear a mask in crowded indoor places – “and make sure it fits nice and snug.” Wash your hands to the tune of Jingle Bells.

Tam replied, “Great advice! You can also be sure to stay at home if you’re feeling sick. And — if you’re gathering indoors with other people or elves — open a door or a window for a few minutes at a time to let in some fresh air.”

“The more items you check off the list, the more protected you are!” she added.

Mrs. Claus replied by suggesting that an unvaccinated child is like a pitiful, undecorated Christmas tree.

“Yes, you can think of it like decorating a Christmas tree. You need tinsel, lights, ornaments and the star on top,” she gushed. “The Christmas tree is at its best when all the decorations are up and nicely layered.”

Toward the end of the insufferable vaccine ad, Tam wished everyone “happy holidays” instead of “Merry Christmas,” because God forbid the Christian root of the popular holiday is acknowledged or celebrated.

Tam’s tweet was savagely ratioed, with countless Twitter users torching her for being the “banality of evil” and being “brought to you by Pfizer.”

The banality of evil. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) December 22, 2022

You’d think propagandists would be more compelling. — Drea Humphrey – Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) December 22, 2022

This commercial was brought to you by Pfizer. — LibertarianImmigrant (@LibImmigrant) December 21, 2022

Tam, this is propaganda. How is this allowed? With everything we know about heart damage and blood clots this is beyond reprehensible. You are pushing an experimental drug on children where the risk of taking it are greater than the benefit. Parents where are your voices? Where? — #TrudeauMustGo – FREEDOM LOVER 🇨🇦 (@CherylC18053077) December 21, 2022

It’s disturbing and repugnant that Canada’s top health official shamelessly politicized Christmas and cavalierly weaponized Santa to promote jabs for children, who are at negligible risk of contracting COVID-19 or getting seriously ill if they get infected.

So far, officials in the United States have started easing off the over-the-top alarmism of the past three years that resulted in unconstitutional lockdowns, mask mandates, business shutdowns and school closures.

Hopefully, American leaders have learned a critical lesson about the dangers of stoking mass hysteria over this pandemic. Why? Because history has shown that numerous other pandemics and emergencies will continue to confront humanity.

And we need rational solutions — not hyperbolic frenzy — to successfully navigate these expected crises.

