Healthy Boy, 13, Dies in His Sleep After Receiving Second COVID Vaccine Dose

For months, coronavirus vaccine skeptics have been mocked, shunned, turned away from events and labeled as tinfoil-hat-wearing conspiracy theorists for their refusal to be injected with a novel breed of vaccines.

But there are reasons to be cautious.

Michigan resident Jacob Clynick had just completed the eighth grade and looked forward to starting his freshman year at Saginaw’s Carrollton High School this fall when the 13-year-old got his second dose of the Pfizer vaccine on June 13 at a local Walgreens pharmacy, the Detroit Free Press reported.

When we’re 13, life seems so vast and rife with possibilities. We either look forward to — or dread — turning the page to write our lives’ next chapter, but, in our own peculiar ways, we each anticipate the journey.

Jacob never got the chance to move on.

As the days separating his vaccination from his death came and went, Jacob reported having typical side effects — fever, upset stomach and fatigue — his aunt, Tammy Burages told the Free Press.

In most cases, such mild symptoms are little cause for concern — especially from a healthy 13-year-old with no underlying medical conditions.

When Jacob went to bed June 15, he had a stomach ache, Burges told the newspaper. He died overnight.

Now, authorities are investigating whether Jacob’s death was related to the vaccination, the Free Press reported.

“The family was told that preliminary autopsy findings suggest Jacob’s heart was enlarged when he died and there was fluid around his heart, Burges said,” according to the Free Press.

The Michigan Institute of Forensic Science and Medicine would not confirm this information, the Free Press reported.

“We can verify that we are managing the investigation, and that’s the extent of what I can share,” Randy Pfau, director of operations for the institute, told the newspaper.

“It’s still an ongoing investigation,” he added, “I know the doctors are working on this case as a priority.”

As the Free Press noted, a Centers for Disease Control advisory committee has acknowledged previous instances of post-vaccine heart inflammation (aka myocarditis), saying that a “likely association” exists between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and heart issues in younger recipients.

However, the CDC still comes down in favor of vaccination.

“The known and potential benefits of COVID-19 vaccination outweigh the known and potential risks, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis,” its website states. “Also, most patients with myocarditis and pericarditis who received care responded well to treatment and rest and quickly felt better.”

Still, the side effects are clearly real. How many more children have to share the same experience before liberals stop promoting vaccines for those in age groups at low risk for COVID-19?

Aside from the kid controversy, the adverse reactions, the horror stories and the borderline creepy governmental push surrounding these novel vaccines are exactly why mandates are a bad idea for everyone.

These vaccines — aside from being the first of the mRNA breed — have only been on the market for a few short months, unlike traditional vaccines we’ve had for decades (e.g. those for rubella, measles or chickenpox).

We know very little about the long-term side effects. We know very little about how our bodies will respond to this new “technology” as time goes on.

It’s only natural to be reluctant.

No definite link between Jacob’s death and his vaccination has been established. However, there’s no shortage of cases where young, healthy recipients experienced heart trouble after their immunizations. Even a CDC advisory committee has acknowledged it.

Am I saying everyone is going to die or experience adverse reactions from COVID vaccines? Of course not.

But I am encouraging all readers to do what you feel is best for yourselves and your families. Get vaccinated on your own terms, not the government’s, not some official’s.

If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s your prerogative too.

Above all, have the courage to think for yourself. That’s the bravest thing you can do.

