Healthy MSNBC Host Returns to TV After Weeks, Announces She Was Hospitalized for Myocarditis

Yasmin Vossoughian used the MSNCB airwaves to announce a recent diagnosis on Saturday.

The 44-year-0ld weekend news anchor began the segment explaining that, for a period of roughly 2 weeks, she began to feel chest pain which worsened over time. Eventually, Vossoughian’s symptoms progressed to the point that she believed she was having a heart attack.

Vossoughian made a point to note how healthy she is.

“I want to remind you, I run seven miles three to four times a week, or I did. I do yoga. I don’t eat meat. I don’t smoke. I drink occasionally … aside from probably not getting enough sleep and working too much, I’m a pretty healthy person,” she said.

“But on that day, I was anything but.”

It turns out Vossoughian was suffering from pericarditis, or inflammation of the lining of the heart. Vossoughian claimed the condition was caused by a common cold. Doctors were forced to drain out the fluid from around her heart, lest it stop beating.

Only a few days after getting out of the hospital, the anchor’s symptoms returned — but worse this time. Then, she received another diagnosis: myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle itself. This, too, Vossoughian attributed to a common cold.

“In the end, it was still just the cold that was doing all of this, that had caused all of this inflammation in and around my heart,” she told her viewers.

Vossoughian then invited her cardiologist, Dr. Greg Katz, on her show to explain how a cold can cause heart conditions like myocarditis.

According to Katz, in a small number of people, the body’s immune system can over-respond to viruses like the common cold, which results in excess inflammation.

“It’s not unheard of. It’s rare, but it’s not the rarest,” he said.

Katz also admitted that such overactive immune system responses are occurring "a little bit more this year."







Vossoughian’s health scare comes amidst reports of similar cases of myocarditis that seem to be occurring frequently in younger populations across the Western world.

This is known as the “Died Suddenly” phenomenon.

Vinay Prasad and John Mandrola, a hematologist-oncologist and cardiologist respectively, wrote an article in The Free Press (a new media company founded by Bari Weiss) breaking down the phenomenon.

The two doctors believe there to be a serious lack of information surrounding the seeming spate of deaths going on. To them, there are many possible explanations, including negative health effects caused by the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, an overreporting of stories involving sudden deaths and possibly the COVID vaccines themselves.

“We don’t know anything about how many of the heart-related deaths of the past two years can be attributed to vaccines, as opposed to the harms of lockdown, or multiple other causes. To establish this would require painstaking statistical work,” Prasad and Mandrola wrote.

