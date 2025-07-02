Hearing Room Erupts in Chaos After Dem Rep Makes Vile Comment About Pro-Life Republicans

During a House Rules Committee hearing on President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill,” Democratic Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida made some absurd claims about pro-life Republicans that did not go unanswered.

Frost — who served as a witness toward the end of the long meeting — tried to accuse Republicans of wanting to protect children in the womb, only to let them die of mass shootings and gun-related crimes when they get older.

During his bizarre outburst that quickly went off the rails, he said: “You see, they say they’re pro-life because they want the baby to be born, go to school, and get shot in the school. Die in the school, die on the streets.”

The statement led to raised voices and the pounding of a gavel, before Frost interjected again: “No, that is what they say.”

Republican Congresswoman Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, who is also the chairwoman of the committee, pounded her gavel again and let Frost have it.

“I was not going to say anything, but you’ve gone over the cliff!” she declared.

GOP Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia even said, “I move to strike his words” from the record.

Frost replied, “I have not gone over the cliff.” But Foxx wasn’t done yet and shot back.

“You have gone over!” she said. “We were going to be quiet, but you’ve gone over now!”

Frost responded defiantly with, “I meant every word.”

Foxx was about to strike Frost’s statement, but then realized it might be a good idea to leave it in, and went into battle mode, declaring her pro-life beliefs.

“It might be good to leave your words,” she explained. “Because that’s how you feel. But you are not going to come into this room and impugn our integrity! You will not! We are pro-life people, from conception to natural death, most of us are. And don’t you come in here and say, we want to preserve life so people can get shot!”

Frost sat in silence before quietly saying, “That’s what I’ve seen.”

Foxx was asked again about Scott’s motion to strike Frost’s statement, but she stood firm and said, “Mr. Scott, I think it’s better to leave those words in the record than to take them out.”

Scott withdrew his motion, and the fireworks ceased.

Frost was being provocative on purpose. He knew he’d get a rise out of the Republican lawmakers, but his logic is utterly ridiculous.

If Democrats are so concerned about violence, why do they want to take away an effective means for self-defense by attacking the Second Amendment? And why do they support almost all forms of abortion so children can be killed? That knife cuts both ways.

He was likely trying to point out hypocrisy on the right, but instead he pushed emotional talking points — not facts — as the left loves to do.

In the end, all it did was make him look like a childish fool who was scolded by his schoolteacher.

