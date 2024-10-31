'My Heart Was Racing': JD Vance Talks Stance on COVID Vaccine and His Rough Experience After Taking It

GOP vice presidential candidate Sen. J.D. Vance told podcast host Joe Rogan his “heart was racing” after he took a COVID-19 vaccine, and he became very ill.

Rogan raised the topic of the pharmaceutical industry during the sit-down on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which was published Thursday.

“I’m just scared that the tentacles of the pharmaceutical industry are so deeply entrenched in politics and in media that you can’t just shake them off,” Rogan said.

“That whole thing they pulled off with exemption of pharmaceutical companies being responsible for injuries from the vaccine was crazy,” he added.

“You just empowered these people that have lied forever,” Rogan asserted, later noting the companies often face criminal fines for not being forthright about the potential maleffects of their products.

Vance agreed that the COVID-19 exemption from liability was and remains crazy.

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that may offend some readers.

The senator shared, “I took the vaxx, and I haven’t been boosted or anything, but the moment where I really started to get red-pilled on the whole vaxx thing was, the sickest that I have been in the last 15 years, by far, was when I took the vaccine.”

Do you trust Big Pharma? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 1% (3 Votes) No: 99% (246 Votes)

“And I’ve had COVID at this point five times. I was in bed for two days. My heart was racing. I was like, the fact that we’re not even allowed to talk about that …,” Vance asserted.

He did note that he experienced no long-term serious injury from the vaccine.

JD Vance says he got “redpilled” after he took the Covid vaccine and became sick. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/oyypL3mCSb — AF Post (@AFpost) October 31, 2024

But Vance reiterated, “We’re not allowed to talk about that I was as sick as I’ve ever been for two days. And the worst COVID experience I had was like a sinus infection.”

He also noted that he’s spoken to many people who felt particularly ill after receiving a second dose of the vaccine.

Vance further pointed out that pharmaceutical companies are donating more to Democrat Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign than Donald Trump’s, by a “significant margin.”

Yahoo Finance reported Monday that Big Pharma manufacturers contributed nearly $1.7 million to Harris’ campaign versus just over $300,000 to Trump’s, so about a 5-to-1 margin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the lining surrounding the heart) have occurred after patients received the mRNA COVID vaccine.

“Though cases of myocarditis and pericarditis are rare, when cases have occurred, they have most frequently been seen in adolescent and young adult males within 7 days after receiving the second dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine; however, cases have also been observed in females, in other age groups, and after other doses.”

Other studies have reached similar findings.

So both Rogan and Vance are right to raise the issue of vaccine safety.

The pharmaceutical companies were exempted from liability in the midst of an emergency response to a pandemic.

Big Pharma has had years now to study the impact of their product, and the public deserves to know all the safety issues involved.

Further, the liability shield should be lifted going forward.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.