Parler Share
News

Heart-Stopping: Camera Catches Potential 'Jugging' as Nurse Runs for His Life

 By Jack Davis  March 18, 2023 at 1:28pm
Parler Share

The cops call the crime “jugging.” It involves stalking someone who took cash out of a bank until their next stop, when predator meets prey.

It struck last month in Houston, when a man followed a woman 23 miles and then attacked her, stealing thousands of dollars and leaving her in a wheelchair.

Now, from Richardson, Texas, comes the story of a nurse who managed to outrun a man in what police believe was an attempted jugging, according to KXAS-TV.

Trending:
Here's What Will Happen to Donald Trump Immediately If He Is Arrested

Video of the Monday incident was caught on a home security camera.

Ricky would not share his last name with the station, to make it harder to be located.

“Lucky for me, I was untouched. For anybody else, I don’t want anything to happen to them. The amount of cash could be small, but the injury could be fatal,” he said.

Should it be legal to carry a gun in all 50 states?

The incident began with a withdrawal at a Bank of America, followed by a short drive home.  A car was behind him when he parked, but traffic happens.

The car at first headed away, then turned fast to approach him.

“They got out coming, charging,” he said, adding that his thoughts were, “OK, well I don’t know what this is, but I think you’re coming after me, so let’s go.”


<script>

He ran toward his backyard. A man in black with white sneakers chased Ricky. A companion got out of the car to call the man chasing Ricky to break off the chase, and the car drove away after he did so.

“I’ve never had this experience before so, I was kinda freaked out. I had a little bit of cash on me so I was like, ‘I think I know what he’s after,’ because I don’t get involved with anybody that can cause this situation,” he said.

Related:
Democratic Politician Who Called for Defunding the Police Reverses Course, Begs for More Officers in Her District

He said he has since realized he should have been more vigilant.

“My first mistake was, and the officer pointed it out as well, you come … out of the bank, nothing in your hand, nothing in your pocket. That’s how things should be done,” he said.

“And looking around is not enough because the officer said they could have binoculars, watching from a distance,” he said.

Odessa, Texas, police shared some tips with KWES-TV so that individuals do not become victims.

These include: being vigilant at ATMS, which are often targeted; being aware of surroundings, including vehicles that may be suspicious because they do not move; and avoiding an open display of envelopes containing cash when leaving a bank.

Police also advised that if someone thinks they are being followed, call 911 to report it, and stay on the line after sharing your location so that police can send a car to see what is going on.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Presley Family Feud Grows as Custody Is Decided for Lisa Marie's Teenage Twins: Report
Top Biden Official Hits the Road, Leaves Key Post Open During Global Crises
Within Minutes of Biden's First Presidential Veto, The House Has Struck Back
Trump Accuses Manhattan DA of Breaking the Law with 'Interference in a Presidential Election'
Chris Rock Gives Politicians Who Want Trump Arrested a Blistering Message Right to Their Faces: 'Are You Stupid?'
See more...

Conversation