Heart-Stopping: Camera Catches Potential 'Jugging' as Nurse Runs for His Life

The cops call the crime “jugging.” It involves stalking someone who took cash out of a bank until their next stop, when predator meets prey.

It struck last month in Houston, when a man followed a woman 23 miles and then attacked her, stealing thousands of dollars and leaving her in a wheelchair.

Now, from Richardson, Texas, comes the story of a nurse who managed to outrun a man in what police believe was an attempted jugging, according to KXAS-TV.

This incredible video shows a close call for a registered nurse coming home from the bank as a stranger chases after him – @RichardsonTX_PD say it could be an attempted ‘jugging’ @NBCDFW https://t.co/WTxycRFj4h pic.twitter.com/Up7mf0ISLg — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) March 18, 2023

Video of the Monday incident was caught on a home security camera.

Ricky would not share his last name with the station, to make it harder to be located.

“Lucky for me, I was untouched. For anybody else, I don’t want anything to happen to them. The amount of cash could be small, but the injury could be fatal,” he said.

Should it be legal to carry a gun in all 50 states? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 97% (2480 Votes) No: 3% (65 Votes)

The incident began with a withdrawal at a Bank of America, followed by a short drive home. A car was behind him when he parked, but traffic happens.

The car at first headed away, then turned fast to approach him.

“They got out coming, charging,” he said, adding that his thoughts were, “OK, well I don’t know what this is, but I think you’re coming after me, so let’s go.”







He ran toward his backyard. A man in black with white sneakers chased Ricky. A companion got out of the car to call the man chasing Ricky to break off the chase, and the car drove away after he did so.

“I’ve never had this experience before so, I was kinda freaked out. I had a little bit of cash on me so I was like, ‘I think I know what he’s after,’ because I don’t get involved with anybody that can cause this situation,” he said.

He said he has since realized he should have been more vigilant.

“My first mistake was, and the officer pointed it out as well, you come … out of the bank, nothing in your hand, nothing in your pocket. That’s how things should be done,” he said.

“And looking around is not enough because the officer said they could have binoculars, watching from a distance,” he said.

Headed to the bank? Take these precautions to avoid becoming a victim of bank jugging. See something suspicious or suspect you’re being followed? Call 9-1-1 or our non-emergency number (972.292.6010). Crime prevention takes all of us! pic.twitter.com/JFAtOdJDWn — Frisco Police (@FriscoPD) December 28, 2022

Odessa, Texas, police shared some tips with KWES-TV so that individuals do not become victims.

These include: being vigilant at ATMS, which are often targeted; being aware of surroundings, including vehicles that may be suspicious because they do not move; and avoiding an open display of envelopes containing cash when leaving a bank.

Police also advised that if someone thinks they are being followed, call 911 to report it, and stay on the line after sharing your location so that police can send a car to see what is going on.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.