Heartbreaking Audio: Garcia's Wife Describing Brutal Abuse She Suffered from Dems' 'Maryland Man' Hero

Democrats say and do far too many disgusting things to count.

The manner in which they deceive, use, and abuse American women, however, surely ranks near the top of that list.

In a clip posted late Thursday to the social media platform X, a 2020 audio recording of Jennifer Vasquez Sura, wife of illegal immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whom Democrats have lionized as a simple “Maryland Man” wrongly deported by President Donald Trump’s administration, revealed that Sura allegedly suffered terrible physical abuse at the hands of her husband.

“I came to fill out a protective order,” Sura said in the recording. “I think it was in December. But I didn’t show up to the court because his family, like, washed my brain, telling me that his dad was sick and not to do it.”

In other words, Sura described a common phenomenon in abuse cases: The woman seeks a protective order, but her alleged abuser or his family pressures her not to follow through on it.

“So I didn’t do anything,” she continued. “But after that … I would call the police. I have a lot of police reports.”

The audio then shifted to a different segment of her testimony to a judge.

“And I kept trying to get to the door basement,” she recalled of one incident, “to try to open the door. And then, like, he pushed me. So then, when I was able to go outside to get a phone, I called 9-1-1 from a disconnected phone. Now, they took a long time to get to the house. It was probably like 20-30 minutes.”

With police slow to respond, Garcia allegedly treated his wife to more violence.

Do you support Democrats' demand to bring Garcia back to the U.S.? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 100% (199 Votes)

“So I saw a neighbor walking his dog,” she continued. “And I opened the door, and I was like, ‘Help!’ And then when [Garcia] heard me, like, he grabbed me from my hair, and then he slapped me, and then the neighbor, like, he didn’t know what to do. He didn’t know what to react.”

Finally, the audio shifted to another segment of Sura’s testimony.

“I have pictures of the evidence, like, all the bruises,” she said, “because, even on Wednesday, he hit me, like, around, like, three in the morning. He would just wake up and like hit me. And then last Saturday, for my daughter’s birthday party, before I went to my daughter’s birthday party, he slapped me three times, and then last week I did call the police. My sister called the police because he hit me in front of my sister.”

In other words, Garcia allegedly abused his wife not once but often and repeatedly.

Bill Melugin of Fox News shared the USA Today audio clip and, in a corresponding X post, summarized Sura’s testimony.

NEW: @USATODAY has now obtained an audio recording of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s wife in court in 2020 when she was seeking a protective order. She says he repeatedly hit her, she has video evidence of her injuries, and when she called out to a neighbor for help, he grabbed her hair… https://t.co/iwDPa2fMDL — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 2, 2025

Ladies and Gentlemen: accused wife-beater Kilmar Abrego Garcia, your 2025 poster boy of Democrats!

Of course, Democrats’ lionization of Garcia amounts to par for the course in their decades-long war on women.

With diabolical earnestness, they have said to young women, “We shall give you abortions, and this shall make you free.” Alas, the tactic has deceived millions.

Then, having convinced their own women that freedom consists of murdering their unborn children, they moved seamlessly and shamelessly into another phase of their ongoing war against women and truth: the invasion of women’s spaces by males posing as females.

Furthermore, Democrats have made heroes of criminals who terrorize women.

George Floyd, the career criminal who died in police custody on May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, sparking the Black Lives Matter summer of madness, once held a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach during a robbery.

“Between 1997 and 2007, police in Texas arrested Floyd a total of nine times, on charges ranging from drug possession to theft,” Tucker Carlson said on Fox News in March 2021. “Then, on Aug. 9, 2007, George Floyd barged into a woman’s home and held a gun to her abdomen in front of her toddler. It was a home invasion, and George Floyd got five years in prison for participating in it.”

Meanwhile, Democrats also show contempt for female victims of their ghastly policies.

During Trump’s joint address to Congress in March, Democrats refused to acknowledge the grieving families of Laken Riley and Jocelyn Nungaray, two American females murdered by illegal immigrants as a direct result of former President Joe Biden’s open border.

Thus, Garcia represents merely the latest example of Democrats taking sides with men who hurt women, either allegedly or indisputably.

Furthermore, encounters with police strongly suggest that the deported illegal immigrant had connections to human trafficking.

In short, one hardly needs to castigate Democrats over their cruelty to women. Their own words and actions speak volumes.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.