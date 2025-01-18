Share
Heartbreaking: Modest Little Home Survives LA Fires, Just to Be Ripped in Two the Next Day

 By Jack Davis  January 18, 2025 at 11:28am
Los Angeles-area residents who survived wildfires still need to worry about the second half of the one-two punch aimed at the region.

An illustration of what could be in store took place when a Pacific Palisades house that was spared by the fires broke into two parts after a mudslide took place, according to the Daily Mail.

The day after the fires swept through, the $2 million home was ruined.

Mark Pestrella, Director of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works, said other homeowners may have the same experience.


“A warning to all those residents no matter where you live in LA County: if you have slopes behind your homes or if you’re located on top of a slope, these slopes have become fragile,” he said.

“’The soil supporting your home has all become fragile due to the events we’ve had, winds included,” he said.

“There are mud and debris flow hazards that are existing even when it’s not raining so we want people to be very careful,” he said.

Fox Weather noted that February is usually the rainiest month of the usually dry Los Angeles area, and that mudslides have followed fires in the past.

“In 2017, I was at the Thomas Fire in Santa Barbara,” Fox News Senior Correspondent William La Jeunesse said.

“We got some rain and the mudslide was incredible. It took down houses. It flipped over cars. It was huge. So they’re warning everyone here they’re trying to keep those debris basins clear. Those debris basins quickly get clogged by the mud and other debris — when those (rains) hit, then you get the flooding,” he said.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration added its own warning.

“Once the smoke clears from a wildfire, the danger is not over!! Other hazards, such as flash floods and debris flows, now become the focus,” it said.

“Areas recently burned by wildfires are particularly susceptible to flash floods and debris flows during rainstorms. Just a short period of moderate rainfall on a burn scar can lead to flash floods and debris flows,” it said.

When trees and brush no longer are alive to absorb water, it goes somewhere else.

“Rainfall that is normally absorbed by vegetation can run off almost instantly. This causes creeks and drainage areas to flood much sooner during a storm, and with more water, than normal,” the NOAA  wrote.

“Additionally, the soils in a burn scar are highly erodible so flood waters can contain significant amounts of mud, boulders, and vegetation,” it wrote.

“The powerful force of rushing water, soil, and rock, both within the burned area and downstream, can destroy culverts, bridges, roadways, and structures, and can cause injury or death if care is not taken,” it wrote.

 

