Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón makes an announcement at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 24.
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón makes an announcement at the Hall of Justice in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 24. (Allen J. Schaben - Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

'Heartbreaking': Soros' Lackey Issues Statement About Country's 'Rightward Shift' After Suffering Blowout Loss

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2024 at 8:01am
America received a scolding Tuesday after Los Angeles County voters sent a resounding message that America is lurching away from its flirtation with progressive extremism.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who was elected in 2020 with the backing of George Soros after the George Floyd riots convulsed America, was defeated by Nathan Hochman, who vowed to turn away from Gascon’s far-left policies, according to NBC.

Hochman received 61.4 percent of the vote to Gascon’s 38.6 percent.

Gascon said the election was a sign America has lost its way, Bill Melugin of Fox News posted on X.

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking,” Gascón said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever, and our commitment will not waver. Nevertheless, I have called Mr. Hochman and wish him the best as Los Angeles County’s next district attorney,” he said.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform.”

Hochman framed the election differently.

“DA George Gascón has miserably failed to protect our residents, leading to a spiral of lawlessness that endangers all L.A. County residents,” Hochman said during the campaign, NBC noted.

Progressive San Francisco Mayor Concedes Race to Levi Strauss Heir

“It’s time to stop playing politics with people’s lives. It’s time we had a DA who fights for victims — not criminals,” he said.

“The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascón’s pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future,” Hochman said in a statement early Wednesday, according to Newsweek.

William Hall, a professor of political science and business at Webster University, said Gascon’s defeat was “a significant change, signaling a major shift in both prosecutorial style and criminal Justice approaches for the future in Los Angeles County, California.”

“The defeat of incumbent Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has sent a clear statement that the majority of citizens of Los Angeles County have determined that the time for a change, for both a new prosecutor and a new approach, is now,” he said.

According to CNN, the prosecutors’ union called Gascon’s defeat a “pivotal moment in the fight to return balance and accountability to the justice system.”

Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Conversation