'Heartbreaking': Soros' Lackey Issues Statement About Country's 'Rightward Shift' After Suffering Blowout Loss

America received a scolding Tuesday after Los Angeles County voters sent a resounding message that America is lurching away from its flirtation with progressive extremism.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, who was elected in 2020 with the backing of George Soros after the George Floyd riots convulsed America, was defeated by Nathan Hochman, who vowed to turn away from Gascon’s far-left policies, according to NBC.

Hochman received 61.4 percent of the vote to Gascon’s 38.6 percent.

Gascon said the election was a sign America has lost its way, Bill Melugin of Fox News posted on X.

“The rightward shift across America last night is heartbreaking,” Gascón said in a statement on Wednesday.

NEW: Progressive LA DA George Gascon releases statement following his blowout loss last night, calling America’s shift to the right “heartbreaking”. Gascon was also an architect of CA’s soft on crime Prop 47, which was also overwhelmingly rejected by CA voters via Prop 36. pic.twitter.com/vSEtlYrQ6i — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) November 6, 2024

“Democrats have a long road ahead, but the work is more vital than ever, and our commitment will not waver. Nevertheless, I have called Mr. Hochman and wish him the best as Los Angeles County’s next district attorney,” he said.

“I’m deeply proud of what we’ve accomplished over the past four years and grateful to the communities who have been and will always be the heart of criminal justice reform.”

Nathan Hochman is expected to defeat George Gascon as the Los Angeles District Attorney in a massive landslide victory. Prop 36, which reverses the district’s soft-on-crime policies, is also projected to pass. Los Angeles is returning to normal. pic.twitter.com/Xbc1qyUw6Y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 6, 2024

Hochman framed the election differently.

“DA George Gascón has miserably failed to protect our residents, leading to a spiral of lawlessness that endangers all L.A. County residents,” Hochman said during the campaign, NBC noted.

Congratulations to Los Angeles County District Attorney-Elect Nathan Hochman. The defeat of LA District Attorney George Gascón is great news for improving public safety in Los Angeles. The City, with its new dynamic Police Chief Jim McDonnell appointed by Mayor Karen Bass and… pic.twitter.com/81A7mjAA3E — Bill Bratton (@CommissBratton) November 6, 2024

“It’s time to stop playing politics with people’s lives. It’s time we had a DA who fights for victims — not criminals,” he said.

“The voters of Los Angeles County have spoken and have said enough is enough of D.A. Gascón’s pro-criminal extreme policies; they look forward to a safer future,” Hochman said in a statement early Wednesday, according to Newsweek.

William Hall, a professor of political science and business at Webster University, said Gascon’s defeat was “a significant change, signaling a major shift in both prosecutorial style and criminal Justice approaches for the future in Los Angeles County, California.”

Gascón losing in a 30-point blowout is a momentous turning point. He has unleashed chaos on LA and SF as district attorney and on the whole state as architect of Prop. 47. Newsom appointed him to his first office, and Kamala endorsed him for his current office. https://t.co/0qRXmPDNhp — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) October 21, 2024

“The defeat of incumbent Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon has sent a clear statement that the majority of citizens of Los Angeles County have determined that the time for a change, for both a new prosecutor and a new approach, is now,” he said.

According to CNN, the prosecutors’ union called Gascon’s defeat a “pivotal moment in the fight to return balance and accountability to the justice system.”

