Heartbreaking: This Sweet Christmas Card from NASCAR Legend Greg Biffle's Family Began Arriving Just After a Plane Crash Took Their Lives

Under most circumstances, receiving a message from beyond the grave would be unsettling, to say the least.

But come Christmas time, there is something eerily fitting about it — no matter how heart-wrenching it can be.

(Here’s looking at you, Ebeneezer.)

That fact bore true this Christmas season after a real-life superhero was able to send one last message after tragically passing away in an awful plane crash.

Retired NASCAR star Greg Biffle and his family all perished in a plane crash on Dec. 18.

Biffle, 55; his wife, Cristina; his 14-year-old daughter Emma, and their 5-year-old son Ryder all died in the crash.

It was an unquestionably horrific incident, made all the worse by the fact that Cristina’s mother had to helplessly follow along with the news after getting a foreboding text from her daughter that their flight was “in trouble.”

While Biffle and his family were taken suddenly, abruptly, and far too soon, however, the family made sure to send one last warm hug to all their friends and family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ron Herbert (@redrocksron)

An Instagram user posted the above Christmas card he had received from the Biffle family, writing, “I received this in the mail today. My words can’t say enough about the family.”

The card itself shared a simple, but effective message: “We hope that you are able to slow down and enjoy the magic and joy this season has to offer. We hope you have a great New Year!”

Look, what happened to the Biffle family is undoubtedly awful (it’s especially tragic given the ages of the children involved). But it’s also a somber reminder of how important it is to do as much good as possible with the time that God has gifted us.

That’s an especially poignant message during Christmas.

And make no mistake, Biffle did a lot of good, even beyond his incredible NASCAR career.

Most famously, Biffle took to the skies of North Carolina after the Tar Heel State was ravaged by Hurricane Helene last year.

Using his own helicopter, Biffle traveled to cut-off communities, bringing supplies and even Starlink internet access, in some cases.

The mirror that caught our attention well over a mile away 👀 only way we we were able to find someone stranded in the mountains at bottom of steep canyon. 6 attempts to land due to difficulty but we got there – got him a chainsaw, EpiPens, insulin, chicken food, formula, gas, 2… pic.twitter.com/Wdl4w7hMZM — Greg Biffle (@gbiffle) October 3, 2024

It says a lot that someone who has a legitimate claim to being a top 75 NASCAR driver of all time is being remembered for something completely removed from the world of automobile racing.

None of us knows when God will call our souls up. It can often happen unexpectedly, abruptly, and without warning.

Whether Biffle was a man of faith or not, he demonstrated this maxim in spades — and it shows with how people are remembering him and his precious family.

If you’ve been dwelling on the brevity of life and you want to explore the topic of how to be sure of your eternal standing with God, consider following this link to an article about The ABCs of Salvation.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.